Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor known for "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" roles, dies at age 95

Robert Duvall, who starred in such classics as "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II," "M*A*S*H," "Apocalypse Now" and "Tender Mercies," for which he won the Academy Award, has died, his wife announced in a social media post Monday. He was 95.

Luciana Duvall said in a statement that her husband died Sunday at their home "surrounded by love and comfort."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she wrote. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."

One of the best actors of his generation with a career spanning nearly seven decades, Duvall was noted for his understated performances, subsuming himself into characters that manifested moral conflicts or ethical struggles.

Some of his most indelible portrayals included Tom Hagen, the Corleone family's consigliere, in the first two "Godfather" films; Mac Sledge, a country singer seeking to redeem himself, in "Tender Mercies"; and his debut film appearance, as Boo Radley, a shy man who befriends young Scout, in the 1962 adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Robert Duvall on Jan. 5, 2011, in Hollywood, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

But Duvall could also go large, as shown by his full-throttle performances as Lt. Col. Kilgore in "Apocalypse Now," who leads a helicopter attack on a Vietnamese village in order to secure a safe zone for surfing; Bull Meechum, the overbearing Marine pilot and father in "The Great Santini"; and Frank Hackett, a corporate TV executive who runs roughshod over a news division in "Network."

Working with such directors as Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Altman, Sidney Lumet, George Lucas, Philip Kaufman and Dennis Hopper, Duvall was one of the most visible and dependable actors in the 1970s and '80s. He brought gravitas and a touch of subversion to such films as "True Confessions," "The Stone Boy," "Rambling Rose," "The Natural," "Colors," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "A Civil Action."

And as he aged into mentor roles — as race car driver Tom Cruise's pit crew chief in "Days of Thunder"; a hostage negotiator opposite Denzel Washington in "John Q."; Michael Keaton's editor-in-chief in "The Paper"; an astronaut leading his crew to save the planet in "Deep Impact" — Duvall brought a commitment to anchoring a story in reality. In all, he earned seven Oscar nominations.

Robert Duvall as Mac Sledge, an alcoholic former country singer seeking redemption in the 1983 film "Tender Mercies." Duvall won the best actor Oscar for his performance. Keystone/Getty Images

Even in small parts, he could steal a movie. In 2004, he explained to CBS' "60 Minutes II" that, whether his characters were heroic or villainous, down-to-earth or tenacious, there's a bit of Robert Duvall in all of them. "Has to be. It's you underneath," he said. "You interpret somebody. You try to let it come from yourself."

"You can't step over the line"

A Navy brat (his father retired as a rear admiral), Duvall was born on Jan. 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, and raised in Maryland, Missouri and Illinois. He took drama classes in school, appeared in stage productions, served for a year in the Army in the 1950s, and then studied acting in New York alongside Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman and James Caan. He made his off-Broadway debut in 1958's "Mrs. Warren's Profession."

Duvall had early TV roles on shows like "Playhouse 90," "Naked City," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "The Twilight Zone," "Route 66" and "The Untouchables," and he made his first film appearance in "To Kill a Mockingbird."

He continued with a hefty resume of TV roles, including "The Outer Limits," "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea," "The Time Tunnel," "The Wild Wild West," "Judd for the Defense," "Mod Squad" and "The F.B.I." But Duvall began making bigger and bigger appearances on movie screens, including in "Countdown," "Bullitt," "True Grit" (as outlaw Ned Pepper) and a starring role in Coppola's "The Rain People." He also appeared on Broadway in the thriller "Wait Until Dark."

Then came "M*A*S*H," Altman's 1970 satire of war, in which Duvall played Maj. Frank Burns, a by-the-book Army surgeon whose religious zeal didn't get in the way of his having an affair with the hospital's chief nurse, Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan (Sally Kellerman). Burns becomes a foil and the butt of jokes of other doctors at the M*A*S*H unit until he is literally driven into a straitjacket.

Duvall followed "M*A*S*H" with a lead role in a science fiction film directed by one of Coppola's friends, George Lucas. Inspired by one of Lucas' film school shorts, "THX 1138" starred Duvall as a worker in a dystopian future who breaks free of the state's mind-control efforts and escapes to a ravaged landscape.

But an even bigger role – in the context of popular culture – was Duvall's supporting turn in Coppola's "The Godfather." Cast opposite Marlon Brando, James Caan and Al Pacino, Duvall played an Irish lawyer who had been "adopted" into the Corleone family – his sole client. Balancing the wishes of Brando's Vito Corleone, the hot-headed antics of Caan's Sonny and the resistance of Pacino's Michael, Tom Hagen was a tested voice of reason, a deliverer of bad news and an instrument of revenge (as when he directed the dismemberment of a movie studio head's prized horse).

Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall) and Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), in a scene from Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather." Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

"As an actor and a character both, you can't step over the line," Duvall told the A.V. Club in 2022. "[Hagen's] an adopted son, so he is a member of the family, kind of; maybe not a thousand percent, but he's very important to the family. And as an actor, you can't step over that line, either. You have to kind of keep yourself in the background a little bit and then be called upon when needed."

He would repeat the role in Coppola's sequel, "The Godfather Part II." But when Coppola went to film Part III of his gangster saga, Duvall and the studio couldn't come to terms on salary, and so Tom Hagen was killed off.

"It smells like victory"

Duvall's work in the 1970s included crime films ("Badge 373," "The Outfit," "Breakout") and Westerns ("Lawman," "Joe Kidd," "The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid"). He appeared uncredited in Coppola's "The Conversation"; starred in a barely released adaptation of a William Faulkner short story, "Tomorrow"; played Dr. Watson opposite Nicol Williamson's Sherlock Holmes in "The Seven-Per-Cent Solution"; and had a showy turn in the Sidney Lumet-Paddy Chayefsky satire "Network," about a fictional TV network that boosts a mentally unstable news anchor to raise its moribund ratings. He also starred as Gen. Dwight Eisenhower in an ABC miniseries, "Ike."

But 1979 marked two of Duvall's most celebrated roles. In Coppola's "Apocalypse Now," he played Lt. Col. Kilgore, who leads a helicopter attack on a suspected Viet Cong village, blaring Wagner on loudspeakers. Kilgore's bare-chested speech ("I love the smell of napalm in the morning … it smells like victory"), as a forest is incinerated nearby, articulated the brutality and insanity of war and became one of cinema's iconic moments.

Duvall took his role seriously, even as explosives were discharged all around him. "I played a guy that didn't flinch, so I didn't flinch. You know what I mean?" he told Esquire magazine in 2014. "I played that kind of guy – a non-flinching guy. If you flinch when the script says not to flinch, you should be fired."

The film, an independent production backed by Coppola, became a high-water mark in Hollywood's approach to the Vietnam War. It also earned Duvall his second supporting actor Oscar nomination.

Robert Duvall as Lt. Col. Kilgore in Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now." CBS via Getty Images

On the opposite end of the theatrical marketing spectrum from "Apocalypse Now," Warner Bros. had little faith in "The Great Santini," adapted from the Pat Conroy novel. Duvall played Col. Bull Meechum, a hard-as-nails Marine fighter pilot whose domineering personality collides with his family, in particular his 18-year-old son, Ben (Michael O'Keefe). The movie received little love when it was barely released in 1979; it was even shown on airplanes under a different title ("The Ace"). It wasn't until summer 1980, when it received a belated release in a New York theater, followed by cable TV play, that it won positive reviews and a following. The movie earned Oscar nominations for both Duvall and O'Keefe.

In 1983, Duvall starred in the drama "Tender Mercies," playing Mac Sledge, a country singer whose alcoholism derailed his career and who tries to make a spiritual and professional comeback. Written by Horton Foote, "Tender Mercies" was a quiet movie about a broken soul seeking redemption with a new family, his longings and aspirations voiced through country and gospel songs.

He sang every song himself. (That was part of his deal.) "They were trying to get around it," Duvall told CBS' "Sunday Morning" in 2006, "but I said, 'No, no. This has to be part of it. You cannot dub later. I have to do that.'"

He won the Academy Award for his performance. "Not to brag, but I got calls from Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson telling me I had the character just right," he told Roger Ebert in 2012.

Duvall had said his favorite role was Gus McCrae, the Texas Ranger turned philosopher cowboy, in the 1989 TV miniseries "Lonesome Dove."

He admitted in a 2014 interview with Cowboys and Indians magazine that he didn't always see eye to eye with the series' Australian director Simon Wincer. "Sometimes when you have a little turmoil, it can turn out better than if everything is in total harmony," he said.

Augustus "Gus" McCrae (Robert Duvall) and Newt Dobbs (Ricky Schroder) in the TV miniseries "Lonesome Dove," adapted from Larry McMurtry's novel. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

In playing such roles — stoic, quiet, complicated — Duvall told the Los Angeles Times in 1992, "I have a certain confidence. But this is an unforgiving milieu. You have to approach it by being unforgiving of yourself. You always start with zero, starting with the simplest things. I talk, you listen. You talk, I listen. With each part, you begin with the basics."

Other films included "Rambling Rose," "Newsies," the TV movie "Stalin," "Falling Down," "Sling Blade," "The Man Who Captured Eichmann," "Wrestling Ernest Hemingway," "Secondhand Lions," "The Road," "Get Low," "Crazy Heart," "Jack Reacher" and "The Judge."

He filmed a 1974 documentary about rodeo riders, "We're Not the Jet Set," and then directed his first narrative feature, in 1983: "Angelo, My Love," set in the world of the Roma. He was back in the director's chair three more times, including "The Apostle" (which he also wrote), in which he played a Pentecostal preacher on the run from the law. The performance earned him his fifth Oscar nomination. He later directed "Assassination Tango" and "Wild Horses."

Filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the thriller "Assassination Tango" was Duvall's tribute to the tango. He starred opposite his girlfriend, Luciana Pedraza, who he'd met years earlier when she invited him to the opening of a tango shop. She and the three-times-married Duvall — four decades older than Pedraza — discovered they shared a passion for tango. They married in 2005.

Duvall talked with "60 Minutes" about his obsession with the Argentine dance: "It gets in your blood in a quiet way, kind of a sweet thing that sits there. He's leading, he's telling her what to do, but she embellishes. But in our politically correct world, up in the United States, they call it the leader and the follower. Down here, they call it the man and the woman."

The qualities of Duvall's work, from the histrionic to the silent, were evident in the naturalness of his delivery. As he said to "Sunday Morning," "What makes what I do work? It's this, what we're doing right now: talking and listening. … That's the beginning and the end. The beginning and the end is to be simple."