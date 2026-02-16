What's open and closed on Presidents Day 2026? Here's what to expect on the federal holiday.

Presidents Day, which falls on Monday, Feb. 16, this year, was established to honor the birthday of the nation's first president, George Washington. The official name of the holiday is Washington's Birthday, although it's now more commonly referred to as Presidents Day.

While most grocery stores and food establishments will remain open, some businesses will be closed and services suspended on Presidents Day, which is one of 12 federal holidays. See what's open and closed below.

Is Target open on Presidents Day?

Target will be open during regular operating hours, a spokesperson confirmed with CBS News.

Which grocery stores are closed on Presidents Day?

Major grocery stores, including Aldi, Food Lion, Trader Joe's and Wegmans, will be open on Monday, February 16.

Are fast-food chains open on Presidents Day?

Like grocery store chains, most fast-food establishments will welcome customers on Presidents Day. That includes Burger King, Chick-fil-A, IHOP, Taco Bell and Subway, to name a few.

Restaurant chains advise checking ahead just to be sure, as hours may vary by location.

Will CVS be open?

If you need to pop by a drugstore, CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Presidents Day, according to a company spokesperson.

Are banks open on Presidents Day?

Most banks are closed on Presidents Day, as it's one of the major holidays recognized by the Federal Reserve. Customers can still carry out certain transactions using online banking, according to the personal finance website Bankrate.

Is the stock market open on Presidents Day?

The U.S. stock market will be closed, with the New York Stock Exchange listing "Washington's Birthday" as one of the federal holidays it observes. Trading will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Is mail delivered on Presidents Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will halt its mail delivery and retail locations on Monday in observance of the federal holiday. Customers can still access certain USPS services and products through its website, usps.com, and certain self-service kiosks, the agency said on its website.

UPS and FedEx will both make deliveries on Presidents Day, although FedEx notes there may be "early on-call pickups and drop box pickups (including drop box closures) in some areas."