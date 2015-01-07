Terror in Europe
The latest on violence linked to Islamic extremism and the threat of future attacks across the continent
Latest
U.S. victim of Bastille Day attack looks back a year later
Greg Krentzman was visiting Nice, France, with his wife and daughter when a terrorist plowed through a crowd in a truck
Ariana Grande pays tribute to youngest Manchester victim
Grande wished the late victim a happy birthday
Police: People linked to Manchester bombing could still be at large
Suicide bomber wasn't part of large network, top counterterror cop says, but more arrests still possible
"Nationalist" accused of plot to attack French leader, minorities
Authorities say man facing terror charges after tip from online gaming community that he was trying to buy a gun
Police claim bust-up of ISIS cell based on Spanish island
Spanish officials say 6 suspects arrested in 3 countries, including an extremist imam who proved hard to pin down
Police confirm man killed in attack at London mosques
51-year-old man died of "multiple injuries" after a van plowed into him and other worshippers near 2 mosques in Finsbury Park, north London
Raids, arrests after failed nail bomb attempt in Brussels
Belgian police say 4 people held in connection to the attack at a busy train station in the country's capital
Brussels train station attack "could have been a lot worse"
Officials say Moroccan man shot by police in Brussels "wanted to cause much more damage" with nail bomb
Suspect shot dead in Brussels train station "terror attack"
Federal prosecutor said soldiers "neutralized" suspect and added "this incident is considered as a terrorist attack"
New info on man accused of terror attack on London Muslims
Family of Welshman held in van attack says he was "troubled," but not racist, as attack highlights rise in anti-Muslim violence
Officials move to ease tensions after van attack on Muslims
Man plows large van into crowd of worshippers outside north London mosque
Security expert: London mosque attack could be used by ISIS
National security expert Fran Townsend says man who drove van into crowd outside Finsbury Park Mosque was using new weapon of choice
Car carrying explosives rams police vehicle on famed avenue
France's anti-terrorism prosecutor opens investigation after fiery blast in Paris
London van attack investigated as terror
At least 10 people are hurt after a van drove into a group of pedestrians near a mosque in London. The incident is now being investigated as a possible terror attack. CBS News national security analyst Fran Townsend joins CBSN with the latest.
Muslims targeted in terror attack near London mosque
Officials and witnesses say 48-year-old white man drove van into crowd of Ramadan worshipers, shouted about wanting to "kill Muslims"
Fears London attack could "inspire" more violence
CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend, a former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the attack against a crowd of worshippers leaving a London mosque.
Man slams van into pedestrians near London mosque
Metropolitan Police confirm "a number of casualties," including 1 possible death, in suspected terrorist attack targeting Muslim worshipers
Cops release all Manchester concert bombing suspects
22 people arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses have now been freed without charge, but investigation continues
Photos of London attackers' fake suicide belts released
London Bridge attackers wore fake bomb belts, made from plastic water bottles wrapped in duct tape, to create "maximum fear," police say
Notre Dame attacker radicalized on internet, prosecutor says
Hammer-wielding suspect charged with attempted murder in connection with a terrorist group and crime of terrorist conspiracy
Terror attack victims confronted assailant, ran to help
Londoners were enjoying a balmy Saturday night when attackers struck in a brutal van-and-knife attack
Dramatic video shows moment police shot London attackers
Saturday's attack was the third such deadly incident in England in just three months
Britain votes in a surprise election full of surprises
PM Theresa May called vote confident of boosting Parliamentary majority to negotiate Brexit, but a lot has changed in 2 months
Ex-wife of London attacker speaks out
Charisse O'Leary says she condemns her ex-partner's role in the attacks and she did not support his beliefs
Police seeking missing London attack victim find body in river
U.K. authorities raise the attack death toll to eight; the police say formal identification of body has not yet taken place
