British mom found guilty of being ISIS member

Tareena Shakil, a 26-year-old British mother who took her toddler son to Syria, has been convicted of supporting ISIS. She was found guilty in Britain of joining the Islamic group and encouraging terrorism on social media. Alan Pizzey reports.
