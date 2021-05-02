Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fears London attack could "inspire" more violence

CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend, a former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the attack against a crowd of worshippers leaving a London mosque.
