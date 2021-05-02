Live

London van attack investigated as terror

At least 10 people are hurt after a van drove into a group of pedestrians near a mosque in London. The incident is now being investigated as a possible terror attack. CBS News national security analyst Fran Townsend joins CBSN with the latest.
