Summer 2024 is nearly here. Whether you're looking forward to lounging by the pool or hosting backyard barbecues, now is a great time to upgrade your patio setup. An Adirondack chair makes a great addition to any outdoor space. Continue reading to discover more about this durable piece of outdoor furniture and explore our top picks for the best Adirondack chairs. Plus, shop our wide selection of on-sale patio essentials that can transform any backyard into a little slice of paradise.

Best Adirondack chairs for summer 2024

We checked user reviews and rounded up the best classic Adirondack chairs from top brands including L.L. Bean, Neighbor and more. These customer-loved chairs all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. We've found an Adirondack chair for everyone -- we're talking adjustable Adirondack chairs, rocking Adirondack chairs, a wide variety of colors, sizes and so much more.

Pick up these chairs from Amazon, Walmart and more.

Mainstays wood outdoor modern Adirondack chair

This simple, yet elegant Adirondack chair from Walmart is a great budget-friendly option. Crafted with FSC-certified sustainable acacia wood and a protective paint finish, the chair is highly durable. The contoured seat and high armrests provide extra comfort.

"So easy to build!" says one verified Walmart reviewer. "These chairs literally look like I bought them from a high-end retailer. Highly recommend."

You can find the 4.5-star-rated Mainstays wood Adirondack chair for $97. It's available in black, gray and natural colors.

Neighbor Low Chair

The Low Chair is Neighbor's take on the classic Adirondack design. It's made with durable recycled plastic. Neighbor says the chair is fade-proof, waterproof and even maintenance-free. It now comes in seven colors: black, white, slate grey, sand, green, teak and mahogany.

This Adirondack chair is the priciest on our list, but it's built to last. The Low Chair comes with a 20-year all-weather warranty.

You can purchase just the Adirondack chair for $540 (reduced from $600), or bundle it with a matching ottoman for $720 (reduced from $800). Ships in 1-2 weeks.

Serwall folding Adirondack chair

Featuring all the best aspects of a standard Adirondack chair, this folding version can be easily tucked away when not in use. Made of durable, weather-resistant polystyrene, the chair offers the look and feel of real wood. It's easy to assemble, and easy to maintain.

No matter what the aesthetic of your outdoor space is, you'll find a Serwall Adirondack chair to match it -- this chair is available in 28 color options.

One verified Amazon reviewer says: "These chairs are sturdy and easy to put together. The instructions are clear and these are so comfortable."

Prices start at $99 and vary by color, but most are currently on sale.

L.L. Bean eucalyptus Adirondack lounger

Stretch out in this Adirondack-style lounger, made with weather-resistant Brazilian eucalyptus. If you prefer to sit in a standard-size Adirondack chair, simply slide and store the lounger's ottoman section inside the seat.

With a curved back, deep seat and weather-resistant properties, this chair will gracefully weather to add to its character.

"These are really pretty chairs," says one verified purchaser. "They're easy to assemble and look even better when oiled. The seat isn't too low and the foot rest is comfortable. I will enjoy these for years!"

Find this eucalyptus Adirondack lounger at L.L. Bean for $449. (A $15 oversized item delivery charge will apply.)

McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs

Looking for multiple Adirondack chairs? Wayfair has a deal on a pair of folding Adirondack chairs right now. These slatted chairs are crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood and feature a folding design for easy portability. The full-back and seat provide a comfortable lounge area, perfect for your outdoor space.

"Sturdy, rustic, classic Adirondack chairs," says one verified Wayfair buyer. "So happy with this purchase! [They're] not too difficult to put together, I was able to assemble them by myself in about 40 minutes. They are comfortable and look great in the yard."

You'll get the best price on the natural stained colorway of these Adirondack chairs (seen here) -- just $250 for the set (reduced from $290). They're also available in red and teal. Rated 4.7 stars.

Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack rocking chair

This hybrid piece is crafted from high-quality acacia wood and combines the best elements of two classic front porch pieces: the rocker and the Adirondack chair. The slat-backed design combines comfort with timeless style, making it a perfect piece for your patio, backyard or garden.

"You can immediately tell that this is a high end piece, from the bevels along the arm rest to the perfect way it collapses," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "The height is also perfect in that it doesn't sit so low that it's difficult to get out of. I love this chair!"

Find the 4.1-star-rated Christopher Knight Home Malibu Adirondack rocking chair on sale at Amazon for $149 (reduced from a typical price of $158).

KidKraft wooden Adirondack chair (honey)

Don't forget the little ones when you're planning summer fun on the patio. This child-sized Adirondack chair, recommended for kids ages three to eight, is made of sturdy wood with a child-friendly, water-based stain. Its durable construction ensures it can withstand active playtime while giving your child a place to sit outdoors.

"This is an adorable Adirondack chair that is the perfect size for my two-year-old grandson," says one Amazon reviewer. "And there's room for him to grow. The best part was the assembly... so easy... [it] took me fifteen minutes and it feels incredibly sturdy."

You can find the 4.4-star-rated KidKraft wooden Adirondack chair at Amazon for $49 (reduced from $66).

What is an Adirondack chair?

Named for the Adirondack mountains, the Adirondack chair is a slatted outdoor chair that typically features wide armrests, a tall, contoured back and a deep, inward-slanting seat. Adirondack chairs usually sit low to the ground and at a recline; the design makes them ideal for relaxing on a hot summer afternoon.

These patio staples tend to be super-durable. Adirondack chairs are typically crafted with weather-resistant materials such as wood or plastic. The material, along with the chair's airy slatted design, makes the Adirondack an ideal outdoor chair for summer months.