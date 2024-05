Mayorkas says some migrants "try to game" the U.S. asylum system In an interview with CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said some migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border are trying to "game" the U.S. asylum system. "The reality is that some people do indeed try to game the system," Mayorkas said. "That does not speak to everyone whom we encounter, but there is an element of it, and we deal with it accordingly."