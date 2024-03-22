These TikTok-famous Yamazaki home organization finds are up to 31% off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yamazaki

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is still going strong, with top home brands such as iRobot, DeWalt and Bissell offering discounts on popular products, including the famous Bissell Little Green Machine. One brand we were delighted to discover is participating in the sale is Yamazaki. Yamazaki is known for making sleek storage and organization solutions that cater most to those living in small spaces. They're so popular that some of their products have gone viral on TikTok.

We're big fans of Yamazaki at CBS Essentials, so we've been keeping an eye out for months for a sale. Finally, it has happened. For a limited time, you can save up to 31% on Yamazaki products such as this convenient slim rolling storage cart, a toilet paper stocker, magnetic spice rack and more.

Tower slim storage cart: Save 15%

Amazon

Unlike other storage carts on the market, which tend to be bulky and take up a fair amount of space, this one from Yamazaki does not. It's super slim, allowing you to maximize opportunities for storage in tight places in your home, such as the space between your refrigerator and oven, toilet and sink, washer and dryer and more. It comes with three shelves, giving you lots of room to store ingredients, toiletries or cleaning supplies.

The Yamazaki tower rolling slim storage cart has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I recently did a bathroom remodel and I needed a little more storage. After trying and returning three other storage carts because they didn't fit my space, I gave this one a try. This works in my space perfectly. Was it expensive? Yes. But to me it was worth it."

Toilet paper stocker: Save 15%

Amazon

Toilet paper can be a pain to store when you have little storage space in your bathroom. The other alternative is displaying it, but that can be a bit of an eyesore. Yamazaki solved this all-too-common problem by creating a slim storage solution specifically for your toilet paper. It's small enough to where it may fit between your toilet and wall or sink and offers quick and easy access to new rolls.

When you pull out a new roll, another will fall into place, ready when you need it. The stocker can hold 12 rolls of toilet paper and comes with a recessed top allowing for more storage of items such as a diffuser, or small candle.

The toilet paper stocker has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Why did I blow like $50 on a toilet paper holder? Beats me, but I have the tiniest bathroom and wanted something NOT ugly. This works! I like that I can use the top of it to set things on as well. Makes me feel so fancy."

Magnetic storage caddy: Save 22%

Amazon

This magnetic floating shelf is perfect for renters with a small kitchen. When you run out of counter space in your kitchen, one of the next best solutions is to look to your walls for storage. But if you're a renter, making holes in your walls is risky business.

That's why we love Yamazaki's magnetic storage caddy, as it allows you to organize kitchen essentials on the side of your fridge, with no installation required. The storage caddy is small enough to where you'd be able to fit two or three more of these on your fridge, depending on its size. You can store spices, frequently used oils, vinegars and more here.

The Yamazaki magnetic storage caddy has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said this product is a "must-have for small apartments," adding: "I live where every inch of space is valuable, and this is so useful in getting the random odds and ends off my countertops. No assembly required, just stuck it onto the fridge. It sticks really well (magnetic), rock solid and holds quite a bit of stuff."

Countertop bottle drying rack: Save up to 31%

Amazon

Many traditional dish racks are not designed to accommodate bottles easily, whether that's baby bottles or water bottles. Anyone who has ever washed either of these products knows it can be a challenge to get them to remain upright in a dish rack.

Yamazaki's bottle drying rack provides support so your bottles can stay upright, allowing them to dry better. There's space for the corresponding lids, too. Under the second lid rack you'll find a removable draining tray, which will protect your countertops from water spots and stains. This is a smart buy for someone who has multiple thermoses or reusable water bottles, and will definitely work for the Stanley Quencher collector.

The bottle drying rack is 26% off, but if you're a Prime member, you can save 31% when you apply the 5% coupon available.

Home cable box: Save 20%

Amazon

One of the best ways to tame and conceal the mess that is your device's cables is by getting a cable box. The home cable box from Yamazaki is big enough to accommodate an extension cord with seven outlets. There are also relatively wide slots on each side of the cable box that you can slip your cords into, allowing enough space for bulky cords that come with larger devices. The cable box is also minimalist without being an eyesore, so it'll blend in nicely with many home decor styles.

The Yamazaki home cable box has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These have been fantastic! I'm so glad we finally found a solution to hiding all our cords and power strips. Everything fits in nicely and feeds through the holes well. The door makes it super easy to access any cords that need to be plugged or unplugged."

Freestanding coat hanger and clothes rack: Save 28%

Amazon

No coat closet in your home? No problem. Let this freestanding clothes rack take the place of that. We prefer hanging your coats on a clothes rack as opposed to a traditional coat rack because the shape of your coat will be more supported when placed on a hanger.

The length of the rack is 55 inches, allowing enough space for at least a few heavy duty winter coats. We also like the included bottom shelf, which gives enough room for bags, and the dedicated space underneath that for shoes.

The Yamazaki freestanding coat hanger and clothes rack has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and comes in two colors (black and white). During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can get this for $68, a savings of $26 off the original price.

Tosca cookbook stand: Save 30%

Amazon

Following a recipe, whether it's in a cookbook or your Apple iPad, can be challenging if you're working in a small kitchen. The Tosca cookbook stand is a simple solution that will make all the difference when preparing a meal. Use this to free up prep space and as a safeguard from getting your cookbook, printed recipe or iPad dirty from cooking.

It's made of steel, which is quite sturdy, and is stylish as far as book stands go. You can also place your tablet in here to stream March Madness games while you cook.

The Yamazaki Tosca cookbook stand has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I LOVE everything about this holder. It is a brilliant design. Doesn't overpower a small space. Works for cookbooks, kindles & single page of recipes...everything. Easy to put together and take apart. I am delighted every time I use it...which is almost every day!"

Make sure to add the available 15% coupon before checkout to get the biggest discount and score this stand for $22.