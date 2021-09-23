Live

The most fashionable women's cardigans for fall

By Danica Creahan

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 : Day Five
From chunky knit to longline sherpa, there's a cozy and versatile cardigan out there to keep you snug in style all season long.  Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Fall is finally here, which means it's time to layer up. And it looks like this season of sweater weather is all about cardigans. From longline cardigans that provide full coverage and maximum coziness, to cropped crochet cardigans that serve as statement pieces in any wardrobe, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece for fall fashion.

Looking for something snug and stylish all at once? Try a chunky crochet cardigan with a standout silhouette. Searching for a sweater to curl into on a crisp autumn morning? This drape front fleece wrap might do the trick. Plus, matching sweater sets are making a massive comeback this season, with plenty of cute and comfortable options that make building the perfect outfit that much easier.

Whatever your style, there's a cardigan waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are 17 of the most fashionable cardigans for fall. 

Kendall & Kylie Fuzzy Cardigan

Kendall & Kylie Fuzzy Cardigan
Pacsun

Everyone seems to be abuzz about fuzz this year. Stay cute and cozy in this funky floral fuzzy cardigan from the Jenner sisters' collection.

Kendall & Kylie Fuzzy Cardigan, $38 

$38 at Pacsun

ASOS Design cardigan with fruit pattern

ASOS Design cardigan with fruit pattern
ASOS

Citrus is certainly in season this fall -- the print, that is. This orange-patterned cardigan will be a sweet and colorful addition to your wardrobe.

ASOS Design cardigan with fruit pattern, $46

$46 at ASOS

Free People Found My Friend cardigan

Free People Found My Friend cardigan
Free People

This casual and classic cardigan is an easy go-to sweater for this fall.

Free People Found My Friend cardigan, $78

$78 at Free People

Bobeau drape front fleece cardigan

Bobeau drape front fleece cardigan
Nordstrom

This ultra-plush cardigan can be worn two ways -- draped open or wrapped shut with a single snap near the collar.

Bobeau drape front fleece cardigan, $20 (regularly $49)

$20 at Nordstrom

Bell sleeve cheetah print longline cardigan

Bell sleeve cheetah print longline cardigan
Roskiki via Amazon

This longline cardigan has dramatic sleeves and a slouchy look so you can stay snug in style.

Bell sleeve cheetah print longline cardigan, $40

$40 at Amazon

Collusion asymmetric cardigan

Collusion asymmetric cardigan
ASOS

This eye-catching, cropped cardigan brings a touch of edge to a fall fashion staple.

Collusion asymmetric cardigan, $24

$24 at ASOS

For Love & Lemons Sutton cardigan

For Love & Lemons Sutton cardigan
Revolve

This cardigan is a statement piece with shiny, beaded accent flowers and puffy sleeves that make for a fun silhouette.

For Love & Lemons Sutton cardigan, $194

$194 at Revolve

Fuzzy three-piece open front cardigan lounge set

Fuzzy three-piece open front cardigan lounge set
Linsery via Amazon

This sherpa set is simultaneously chic and comfortable.

Fuzzy three-piece open front cardigan lounge set, $36 and up

$36 and up at Amazon

Extra long knit cardigan

Extra long knit cardigan
Kistore via Amazon

Or go for something extra long with a split side for a more flowy look.

Extra long knit cardigan, $28 and up 

$28 and up at Amazon

525 Mixed Cable Cardigan

525 Mixed Cable Cardigan
Shopbop

Channel Taylor Swift's Folklore era in this versatile cable knit cardigan.

525 Mixed Cable Cardigan, $128

$128 at Shopbop

For Love & Lemons Dawn ruffle collar cardigan

For Love & Lemons Dawn ruffle collar cardigan
Shopbop

This short sleeve, soft cable knit cardigan is perfect for adding a touch of retro to your wardrobe, with its ruffled trim and Peter Pan collar.

For Love & Lemons Dawn ruffle collar cardigan, $85 (regularly $141)

$85 at Shopbop

Tipped varsity cardigan

Tipped varsity cardigan
Nordstrom

You don't have to be a student fall to make varsity. This retro-inspired cardigan is straight out of the fashion archives and should do just the trick.

Tipped varsity cardigan, $55

$55 at Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Pallmm Zebra Jacquard Cardigan

Ted Baker London Pallmm Zebra Jacquard Cardigan
Nordstrom

This longline, tie-waist cardigan has a stylish texture and a cozy design that includes pockets (!) and is easy to snuggle up in.

Ted Baker London Pallmm Zebra Jacquard Cardigan, $118 (regularly $295)

$118 at Nordstrom

Long sleeve cable knit cardigan

Long sleeve cable knit cardigan
Merokeety via Amazon

This longline cable knit sweater is quintessentially fall.

Long sleeve cable knit cardigan, $34 

$34 at Amazon

Lulus Undeniably Perfect three-piece knit sweater dress set

Lulus Undeniably Perfect three-piece knit sweater dress set
Lulus

This three-piece sweater set includes a cardigan sweater, a straight neck crop top with wide straps and a bodycon mini skirt.

Lulus Undeniably Perfect three-piece knit sweater dress set, $118

$118 at Lulus

For Love & Lemons Lizzy Stripe knit cardigan

For Love & Lemons Lizzy Stripe knit cardigan
Revolve

This crochet cardigan will add a festive flair to any 'fit.

For Love & Lemons Lizzy Stripe knit cardigan, $128

$128 at Revolve

Rose Quilted Coat

Rose Quilted Coat
Anthropologie

This quilted longline coat puts a different spin on cozy style. 

Rose Quilted Coat, $198

$198 at Anthropologie

First published on September 23, 2021 / 2:13 PM

