Joggers, fleece-lined leggings and other great cold-weather fitness gear for winter

The right pair of fleece-lined leggings or cozy joggers can make all the difference in quality of life through the coldest months of the year. Leon Neal / Getty Images

After a sweltering summer that broke records across the nation, fall is nearly upon us and temperatures are starting to drop. Colder weather means that many people may return indoor activities, but if early-morning jogs or an outdoor yoga practice are essential to your daily routine, then it might be time to stock up on some reliable cold-weather fitness gear.

Whether it's a pair of extra-cozy fleece joggers, sweat-wicking compression leggings or stylish sweatpants that could almost pass as professional attire, the right pair of athleisure pants can make all the difference through the coldest months of the year.

Here are 21 great pieces of cold-weather fitness gear, including joggers, face masks, jackets, running gloves, fleece-lined leggings and more, from popular brands such as Athleta, Lululemon, Nike and Under Armour.

Athleta Endeavor Jogger

Athleta

Designed for comfort and with a secure zip pocket on the back, these joggers are ready for any, well, endeavor.

Athleta Endeavor Jogger, $109

90 Degree By Reflex high waist fleece-lined leggings

90 Degree By Reflex via Amazon

These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy, fleece-lined interior.

90 Degree By Reflex High Waist fleece-lined leggings, $10 and up

Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers

With a drawstring waistband and collegiate-inspired cuffs, these pants are a step up from your old lazy-day sweatpants while being just as comfortable.

Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers, $37 (reduced from $50)

Nike Sportswear NSW joggers

Nike

With edgy seam stitching and paneling, and unique side pockets, these joggers take sweatpants up a notch.

Nike Sportswear NSW joggers, $57 (reduced from $80)

AE Fleece Boyfriend jogger

American Eagle

If tight workout leggings aren't your style, try these comfy boyfriend joggers.

AE Fleece Boyfriend jogger, $25 (reduced from $40)

Lululemon Run for It All gloves

Lululemon

Protect your fingers from the frost on your morning jog with these water-repellent running gloves.

Lululemon Run for It All gloves, $42

Nike Sportswear Swoosh joggers

Nike

Make a stylish splash with these iconic sweatpants from Nike.

Nike Sportswear Swoosh joggers, $65

Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise jogger

Lululemon

Designed to keep up with you throughout your workout, these warm, quick-drying joggers have zips at the cuff to help you cool down quickly.

Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise jogger, $128

Good American Essentials Baggie sweatpants

Shopbop

These slouchy, casual tie-dye sweats are ready to lounge, work out and everything in between.

Good American Essentials Baggie sweatpants, $53 (reduced from $75)

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings

Under Armour via Amazon

These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear, and help prevent chafing.

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings, $38

Lululemon Rippled Full Zip jacket

Lululemon

Stay snug and sleek as you workout in this chic funnel-neck zip-up.

Lululemon Rippled Full Zip jacket, $148

Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Woven track pants

Shopbop

Sweat in sleek style with these Stella McCartney track pants.

Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMC Woven track pants, $110

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6 pack)

Diravo via Amazon

These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all winter long. The wide waist band stretches easily.

Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings (6 pack), $33

Athleta Studio jogger

Athleta

These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage.

Athleta Studio jogger, $60 and up

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Nike

This jacket is made with double-sided spacer fabric that harnesses natural body heat to keep you warm without adding bulk or weight.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner, $120

Lululemon LA Super-High Rise jogger

Lululemon

Made with soft stretch terry fabric, these chic joggers have serious ombre flair.

Lululemon LA Super-High Rise jogger, $98

Lululemon Dance Studio jogger

Lululemon

Great for warming up or cooling down after some hard work, these joggers are never clingy and always stylish.

Lululemon Dance Studio jogger, $69 and up

Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger

Lululemon

Who says you can't wear sweatpants to work? The Warpstreme High-Rise joggers will keep you in comfort and style from couch to your cubicle.

Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger, $99 (reduced from $128)

Alo Yoga Hooded Runner long sleeve

Alo Yoga

This hooded long-sleeve is perfect for beating that early morning chill.

Alo Yoga Hooded Runner long sleeve, $78

Lululemon Run For It All earwarmer

Lululemon

Keeping your ears cozy has never been easier with this ear-warming headband from Lululemon.

Lululemon Run For It All earwarmer, $28

Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio set

Alo Yoga

When it's just too cold to leave the house for a workout, the Ultimate Home Studio set has you covered. The set includes a Alo Moves annual subscription gift box, a yoga mat, two yoga blocks, a yoga strap, a mat towel and an Alo Yoga tote.

Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio set, $362 (reduced from $503)

