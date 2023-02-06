Where to get an official Patrick Mahomes jersey in time for the Big Game
Football's season finale kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're more excited to see Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes take the field than you are for those great game day snacks, then you should know this: there's still time to snag a Patrick Mahomes jersey -- even a signed one -- before the big game. Keep reading to shop some of the best merch for football fans, plus find out where to catch the game.
Top products in this article:
Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey, $1,300
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)
Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey
Score a collectable jersey signed by the youngest league MVP ever: Patrick Mahomes. This autographed jersey includes an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. But act fast, because this rare Mahomes jersey is almost gone.
Autographed Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Authentic Nike Limited Jersey, $1,300
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey
Close out the 2022 football season with this gray Patrick Mahomes Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey features commemorative graphics to show off your Chiefs spirit during the big game -- and beyond. And, as a bonus, this jersey ships free with the code "24SHIP."
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII Patch Game Jersey, $150
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt
Prefer the traditional fit of a shirt over that of a jersey? You can still show off your Kansas City spirit with this Nike shirt featuring Patrick Mahomes' name and player number. Available in red or white.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Nike LVII T-Shirt, $42
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name and Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt
If you want to root for Kansas City in style come game day, this raglan-sleeve shirt featuring a KC graphic and Mahomes' name and number should be a total touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Majestic Threads Women's LVII Name & Number Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, $50
Where to buy a Jalen Hurts Eagles Jersey
Looking to show some team spirit for the Eagles? We've got you covered there too. Check out our pick for the best Jalen Hurts jersey below, or shop our guide for Philadelphia football fans.
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey
Rooting for Philly in the big game? Show your team spirit with this Jalen Hurts Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey from Nike. This jersey also ships free with the code "24SHIP."
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150
Where to watch football 2023
This year's final game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, will air on Fox. If you're a cord cutter or prefer to stream your favorite sports, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch football on Fox:
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna: $29
Even in the age of streaming, there's always the old rabbit ears way to watch local TV -- including Fox. If you want to tune in on big game Sunday without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live-TV streamer. For the big game, a Sling subscription gives you access to 50+ channels, including Fox in select markets. Interested? Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, so you can watch the big game -- plus all the other content streaming on Sling TV -- for just $20 in February.
There's no contract with Sling TV, and service includes 50 hours of free DVR storage.
Sling TV, $40 and up per month
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream isn't cheap, but it streams all the networks sports fans need, including Fox. DirecTV Stream's least-expensive tier, called "Entertainment," also offers CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month.
Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first 12 months. (Conditions apply, see site for details.)
DirecTV Stream, $65 and up per month for the first 5 months
FuboTV
FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every game of the season. Packages include Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and more.
In addition to football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.
FuboTV, starting at $70 per month
Related content from CBS Essentials:
for more features.