Father's Day will be here before you know it. So it's best to get a jump start on shopping now to ensure your gift arrives in time before the holiday. This is especially a good idea if your dad is hard to shop for, as you'll get additional time to figure out the right gift for him.

We've got all the information you need to know about Father's Day 2024, including some top gift picks for even the hardest-to-shop-for dad.

When is Father's Day 2024?

Father's Day is held on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Best Father's Day gifts for Dad

To help you decide what to get your dad or grandpa for Father's Day 2024, we rounded up our readers' favorite Father's Day gifts. These best-selling products will suit dads with a variety of interests, including those who love to grill, enjoy DIY projects around the house, have an interest in tech and gaming and more.

Meater Plus meat thermometer

Level up your dad's cooking game with this high-tech meat thermometer from Meater. Unlike traditional meat thermometers, the Meater Plus doesn't have a temperature reader on the thermometer. Instead, you can monitor the temperature of your meat on the product's corresponding app.

All you do is stick the thermometer in your meat, select the type of meat you're cooking on the app and your preferred doneness, and the app will tell you the ideal temperature for your selection, as well as how long it'll take to cook. The app will also alert you to remove the meat from the heat when cooking time is complete. This thermometer provides a whole new level of precision to cooking, offering a greater guarantee of making perfectly cooked meat, every time.

The Meat Plus meat thermometer has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 41,000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "This probe is amazingly accurate. The app supporting the probe is informative and predictive of when it will be done. That gives me time to prepare the side dishes so that they are all completed at the same time. I've told the Meater people that I may buy another two or three of these probes just in case they go out of business and I'm unable to get an eventual replacement!"

Right now, you can score the Meater Plus on Amazon for 30% off, saving you $30 on your purchase.

Frameo digital photo frame

Give your dad the gift of cherished memories this Father's Day with a digital photo frame. It features a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen for high-quality images and comes with 32GB of built-in memory with support for an additional 32GB micro SD card and unlimited cloud storage. The associated Frameo app allows him to instantly upload photos and short videos directly to the frame which can hold around 40,000 photos.

The Frameo digital frame has a 4.6-star rating with over 2,800 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I got one for us and one for my mom. Easy to upload photos to both at the same time! Mom loves getting surprise pictures of her grandbaby. HD displays photos in great quality. It even plays video with sound, has a clock and displays local weather! Plus, it's touchscreen. Best digital frame!"

Right now, the Frameo digital photo frame is 50% off its list price of $100, making it $50 for a limited time.

Meta Quest 2

Surprise your dad with the ultimate virtual reality experience this Father's Day with the Meta Quest 2. This VR headset offers positional audio, hand tracking and easy-to-use controllers. With it, he can explore over 500 titles in gaming, fitness, social and entertainment. The Meta Quest is portable and easy to set up, making it perfect for use anywhere without needing a PC or console.

While it's not the newest version, the Meta Quest 2 still delivers excellent gaming and graphics performance. At a reduced price of $199 from its original $250, it offers fantastic value--especially compared to the $500 price tag of the Meta Quest 3.

It also boasts a 4.7-star rating with over 73,000 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer described it as "a true blessing to dads everywhere."

Yummly smart meat thermometer

This wireless meat thermometer from KitchenAid allows you to monitor your meat cooking remotely from up to 150 feet away. The app offers plenty of instructions to make sure that your steak, burgers and more are cooked to perfection. The app goes the extra mile and advises you on when to flip your meat and how long you should let it rest, in addition to telling you the optimal internal temperature for doneness as well as the time it'll take to reach that doneness.

Leave the thermometer in the meat and use that time that you'd otherwise use to be watching the meat to complete other cooking or kitchen tasks. Do know that this meat thermometer takes a little more than a day to charge back up after the battery runs out.

The Yummly smart meat thermometer has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said they made "flawless" prime rib with this thermometer, adding: "I bought this in hopes of making dinner prep easier and oh man does it!!! I was nervous waiting for it to tell me when the meat was done but not only did it tell me but it kept sending reminders about checking on dinner when I didn't turn it off. So if I had forgotten about it, the app keeps sending reminders that you need to check on your dinner! Love that! Very easy to set up and use!.."

Buy now and you'll be able to get this meat thermometer for 44% off for a limited time on Amazon.

Dewalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver power tool combo kit

Give your DIY-loving dad the gift of Dewalt for Father's Day. Dewalt is a popular, premium power tool brand that'll give you a lot of bang for your bucket. As such, these reliable and long-lasting power tools often come at a hefty price, which is why we're so happy this power tool combo kit is discounted by 42% on Amazon.

Each power tool uses 20-volt batteries, offering prolonged battery life for users. They are also ergonomically designed to be comfortable in hand and are relatively lightweight for the work they can accomplish, with the drill weighing 3.6 pounds and the impact driver weighing 2.8 pounds. The drill has two speed settings, which is helpful when dealing with strong material, such as concrete, and the impact driver has a convenient, built-in light on it that offers greater visibility when working in darker corners or areas of your home, such as under the house.

This power tool combo kit has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon out of more than 49,000 ratings. One reviewer said that their "husband loves this set," calling it the "perfect set for small household projects."

Another customer wrote, "I love Dewalt, the drills come with everything you need. They're fairly small, but have a lot of power. Very versatile."

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Save 24% on your purchase when you buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) on Amazon. Your dad will have fun exploring all the features this smartwatch has to offer. These include texting and calling and being able to track your workouts, heart rate, sleep and more.

The watch is also water-resistant, so you can wear this while doing laps in the pool, and it offers connections to emergency assistance if the watch detects that you've fallen or been in a crash. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

This Apple watch model has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Performance is 10/10! Easy to learn how to use, the perfect neutral band color, waterproof… I love that it tracks my heart rate, exercise and steps for the day. Would definitely recommend!"

What's the history behind Father's Day?

Father's Day got its start in the United States in Spokane, WA. According to the Spokane Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, the holiday was proposed by Sonora Louise Smart Dodd in 1910 as a way to honor fathers. Dodd, raised by a widowed dad, came up with the idea for the holiday after listening to a Mother's Day sermon at her church.

On June 19, 1910, the first Father's Day sermon was presented by Reverend Dr. Conrad Bluhm at Dodd's church, the Old Centenary Presbyterian Church in Spokane (now Knox Presbyterian Church).

Father's Day became an official U.S. holiday following a joint resolution of the Congress approved on April 24, 1972, and a May 1, 1972 proclamation by President Richard Nixon. It is now held annually on the third Sunday of June.