Amazon Pet Day 2023: Everything you need to know, plus top deals to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Petcube via Amazon

Amazon is going to the dogs -- literally. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still a few months away. However, Amazon is hosting a special sale next week and it's just for your furry friends. The sales event includes tons of Prime Day-worthy deals on everything for dogs, cats and other pets. Mark your calendars -- the retail event is a great time to stock up on your pet's favorite treats and toys or splurge on a fancy new pet camera.

Need pet items now? You don't have to wait for Amazon Pet Day to save on pet products. Amazon has tons of popular pet food, pet beds, pet toys, collars, leashes and more on sale now ahead of Amazon Pet Day 2023. You don't need to go far to find them either. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best pet deals you can shop today.

Keep reading to learn more about Amazon Pet Day 2023 and explore the best pet deals.

What is Amazon Pet Day 2023?

Amazon Pet Day 2023 is a 48-hour sale where you can save on pet food, toys, treats, clothing, beds and even pet tech. Like other major Amazon sales, you can expect to see daily deals and flash deals along with ongoing sales.

Amazon tends to keep deals under wraps ahead of major sale events such as Amazon Prime Day 2023. But the e-commerce retailer has teased several of its Amazon Pet Day 2023 deals already.

Expect to see slashed prices on major dog food, treat, and supplement brands such as Milk Bone, Zesty Paws and Purina for 20 to 30% off. Tons of pet tech including grooming tools, cameras and vacuums for pet hair will also see major discounts.

When is Amazon Pet Day 2023?

Mark your calendars!

The Amazon Pet Day 2023 sale will run from May 2 to May 3 this year.

The sale starts at midnight PT on Tuesday, May 2 and will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 3. But don't expect all of the deals to last until the end of the sale -- we anticipate that a number of the top pet deals will sell out quickly. Plus, you'll want to keep an eye out for any of Amazon's short-term lightning deals during the major sales event.

Best early Amazon Pet Day 2023 deals you can shop right now



Shop the best deals on pet cameras, pet treats, pet beds and more ahead of Amazon Pet Day 2023.

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35



Amazon

Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

Furbo dog camera: $162

Amazon

If you're willing to spend a bit more on a pet camera, consider the Furbo. This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You even get a cute video diary of your pet's alone time at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $162 (reduced from $210)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder: $60

Amazon

The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $60 after coupon (reduced from $90)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



Amazon

If you have a pet at home that sheds, a robot vacuum can help you keep up with loose pet hair without having to manually vacuum. The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the robot vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Lesure calming flower pet bed: $27 and up

Amazon

This flower-shaped bed provides 360-degree ergonomic support and features a soft, sherpa lining. The pet bed comes in four stylish colors and three sizes suitable for cats and small dogs.

Price varies by size and color. Be sure to add the 10% off coupon for extra savings.

Lesure memory calming flower dog bed, $27 and up after coupon (reduced from $30 and up)

Lesure cat scratching post with bed: $46

Amazon

This Lesure cat scratching post will provide endless fun for your kitty. This two-in-one item features three thick scratching posts and a plush kitten bed.

Lesure cat scratching post with bed, $46 (reduced from $60)

Whistle Go Explore GPS dog tracker: $94



Amazon

The Whistle Go Explore GPS dog tracker is like a smartwatch for your dog. It provides location tracking, activity tracking and health data tracking. With the GPS tracker, you can always know your dog's location. Owners can receive alerts if their dog leaves a designated location, such as your home or yard. It also tracks activity data, such as walking distance and calories burned, to provide food portion recommendations. It can even record behaviors such as licking and scratching to track symptoms of allergies or other health concerns.

Whistle Go Explore GPS dog tracker, $94 (reduced from $150)

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs: $50

Amazon

Sometimes puppies and older pooches need a little help getting up onto a couch or bed. The PetSafe CozyUp folding stairs feature nonslip pads and side rails to help your dog safely climb onto furniture. The folding stairs have a weight capacity of 150 to 200 pounds.

PetSafe CozyUp folding dog stairs, $50 (reduced from $63)

Wild One dog harness: $37

Amazon

Celebrate Amazon Pet Day with a stylish new harness for your furry friend. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. The harness is easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varies by color and size.

Wild One dog harness set, $37 (reduced from $48)

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements: $18

These Super Snouts GI supplements are made with pumpkin powder, ginger and prebiotics to help support gut health and aid with occasional gastric distress in dogs. Just mix with water and add a little bit to their food to help calm your pup's stomach.

Super Snouts GI balance digestive supplements, $18 (reduced from $23)

Bedsure cooling outdoor pet bed: $30



Amazon

The weather is heating up, and if you're planning to spend more time outside on the patio or in your backyard, pick up this cooling pet bed. The weather-resistant bed is made with breathable mesh to help keep pets cool while they lounge outdoors (or even indoors) during the spring and summer.

Price varies by size.

Bedsure cooling outdoor pet bed (medium), $30 (reduced from $33)

Related content from CBS Essentials