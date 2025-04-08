Watch CBS News
U.S.

Revisit the 2024 total solar eclipse with photos and videos

By
Nicole Brown Chau
Deputy Managing Editor
Nicole Brown Chau is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com. She writes and edits national news, health stories, explainers and more.
Read Full Bio
Nicole Brown Chau

/ CBS News

Total solar eclipse cuts path across U.S.
Total solar eclipse cuts path across U.S. 03:57

As Americans wait for the next total solar eclipse visible in the United States, we're revisiting the 2024 event that dazzled millions of people one year ago today when its path of totality crossed North America. 

The celestial event happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon briefly blocks all the sun's light. There can also be partial, annular or hybrid solar eclipses, depending on how much of the sun the moon covers.

Solar eclipses happen at least twice a year, but total solar eclipses are more rare, occurring about every 18 months, scientists say. Whether you can see the eclipse depends on the specific path of totality. The next chances Americans will get to see a total solar eclipse will be in 2044 and 2045.

For now, here's a look back at the 2024 event:

TOPSHOT-US-ASTRONOMY-ECLIPSE
The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, seen from Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
A composite image shows the evolution of the total solar eclipse at the beach in Mazatlan, Mexico on April 8, 2024. Miguel Martínez Corona / ObturadorMX / Getty Images
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
In this NASA handout, prominences from the sun are shown during a total solar eclipse that swept across North America on April 8, 2024, as seen from Dallas, Texas. Keegan Barber / NASA via Getty Images
Videos show 2024 solar eclipse stunning viewers across U.S. 41:51

Crowds of people flocked to locations in the path of totality, from Mexico to Canada.

2024 Indy Motor Speedway Solar Eclipse
The eclipse hits totality over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on April 8, 2024. Christopher Mark Juhn / Anadolu via Getty Images
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
A composite image shows fans watching the total solar eclipse over Progressive Field in in Cleveland, Ohio, prior to a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox on April 8, 2024. JASON MILLER / Getty Images
CANADA-ASTRONOMY-ECLIPSE
The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Magog, Quebec, Canada, on April 8, 2024. Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Couples view the solar eclipse during a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival on April 8, 2024 in Russellville, Arkansas. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Many in the U.S. outside of the path of totality saw a partial solar eclipse, when the moon covers part of the sun. 

US-ASTRONOMY-ECLIPSE
A view of the solar eclipse seen through protective eyewear given to people gathering for the event at Caltech in Pasadena, California, on April 8, 2024. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Washington DC Experiences Partial Solar Eclipse
The solar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument on April 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C.  Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Fox Weather Covers Solar Eclipse Live
People wear glasses to see the solar eclipse near Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2024 in New York City.  John Lamparski / Getty Images
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
An airplane flies in the path of a partial solar eclipse while seen from Glen Rock on April 8, 2024 in Glen Rock, New Jersey.  Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Nicole Brown Chau

Nicole Brown Chau is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com. She writes and edits national news, health stories, explainers and more.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.