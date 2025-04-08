Revisit the 2024 total solar eclipse with photos and videos

As Americans wait for the next total solar eclipse visible in the United States, we're revisiting the 2024 event that dazzled millions of people one year ago today when its path of totality crossed North America.

The celestial event happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon briefly blocks all the sun's light. There can also be partial, annular or hybrid solar eclipses, depending on how much of the sun the moon covers.

Solar eclipses happen at least twice a year, but total solar eclipses are more rare, occurring about every 18 months, scientists say. Whether you can see the eclipse depends on the specific path of totality. The next chances Americans will get to see a total solar eclipse will be in 2044 and 2045.

For now, here's a look back at the 2024 event:

The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, seen from Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

A composite image shows the evolution of the total solar eclipse at the beach in Mazatlan, Mexico on April 8, 2024. Miguel Martínez Corona / ObturadorMX / Getty Images

In this NASA handout, prominences from the sun are shown during a total solar eclipse that swept across North America on April 8, 2024, as seen from Dallas, Texas. Keegan Barber / NASA via Getty Images

Crowds of people flocked to locations in the path of totality, from Mexico to Canada.

The eclipse hits totality over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on April 8, 2024. Christopher Mark Juhn / Anadolu via Getty Images

A composite image shows fans watching the total solar eclipse over Progressive Field in in Cleveland, Ohio, prior to a game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox on April 8, 2024. JASON MILLER / Getty Images

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Magog, Quebec, Canada, on April 8, 2024. Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

Couples view the solar eclipse during a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival on April 8, 2024 in Russellville, Arkansas. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Many in the U.S. outside of the path of totality saw a partial solar eclipse, when the moon covers part of the sun.

A view of the solar eclipse seen through protective eyewear given to people gathering for the event at Caltech in Pasadena, California, on April 8, 2024. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

The solar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument on April 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

People wear glasses to see the solar eclipse near Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2024 in New York City. John Lamparski / Getty Images

An airplane flies in the path of a partial solar eclipse while seen from Glen Rock on April 8, 2024 in Glen Rock, New Jersey. Mike Coppola / Getty Images