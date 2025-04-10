Watch Live: Senate panel hears arguments on daylight saving time

A Senate committee is hearing from several experts Thursday on setting a one-time standard, a few months after President Trump vowed to get rid of daylight saving time.

The Senate Commerce Committee hearing notice did not set a preference for daylight saving time or standard time, but instead said it would focus on "various issues around whether the country should continue 'springing forward' and 'falling back' each year with time."

Daylight saving time generally begins in March when clocks are moved forward an hour and ends in October, when the clocks go back to standard time.

The twice-yearly time changes are generally unpopular among Americans, with 63% saying they would like to eliminate them completely, compared to just 16% who said they would not, according to an Economist/YouGov poll in November 2021.

A 2020 commentary for the journal JAMA Neurology found evidence linking the annual transition to daylight saving time to increased strokes, heart attacks and teen sleep deprivation.

The Senate in 2022 passed a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent, but the bill never went anywhere in the House. The 2022 bill had 17 cosponsors from both parties and was spearheaded by then-Sen. Marco Rubio, who is now the Secretary of State in the Trump administration.

But Mr. Trump possibly threw a wrench in the idea in December, when he posted on social media that "Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation." In the same post, he said the "Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't!"

Mr. Trump in the past had supported making daylight saving time permanent — that is, keeping clocks shifted one hour ahead, which happens in the spring. His December comment called for daylight saving time to be eliminated.

Testifying Thursday will be Scott Yates, founder of the Lock the Clock Movement; Jay Karen, chief executive officer of the National Golf Course Owners Association; Karin Johnson, practicing physician and professor of neurology at UMass Chan School of Medicine Baystate, on behalf of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine; and David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

contributed to this report.