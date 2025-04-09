Barbie announces LeBron James becomes first athlete with Ken doll

Barbie has announced that LeBron James is the first athlete to have a Ken doll.

Mattel, the parent company that owns Barbie, released photos of its new doll in the likeness of NBA legend, activist, author and philanthropist LeBron James.

LeBron James has become the first athlete to have a Ken doll. Barbie announced the news of the new James doll that will go on sale on April 14. Mattel

Barbie said it is collaborating with the LeBron James Family Foundation to release the first Ken doll of a professional athlete, Mattel said in a statement.

Mattel said next year, Ken's character will celebrate its 65th anniversary and with James' first Ken doll, they are excited to expand the "Kenbassadors."

"Ken is Barbie's longtime best friend and supporter," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. "We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential."

James said that as a child, he was fortunate to have role models who inspired him and showed him that hard work and dedication were important to achieving things in life. He recognized the release of his Ken doll as an honor.

"It's an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness," James said.

Sticking true to James' style and likeness, his Ken doll is an inch taller and comes in larger packaging than the standard doll. The James doll is dressed in a varsity jacket, a LeBron James Family Foundation's signature "We Are Family" t-shirt, Nike sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, fanny pack, gold watch and his perennial "I Promise" band.

The doll will go on sale on April 14 at 12:01 p.m. and is being sold for $75.