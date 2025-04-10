Maryland tourist found dead on beach in the Bahamas drowned, officials say, but family is demanding answers

A Maryland tourist who was found dead on a beach in the Bahamas drowned, officials said Wednesday, but his family is seeking answers about what led to his death.

The man was identified by the Royal Bahamas Police Force as 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont. McAlmont was from Bowie, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C., and had arrived in the country on Friday, April 4 with family members, police said.

McAlmont was found on a beach on Paradise Island early Saturday morning. A post-mortem examination found that he "died as a result of drowning," police said. A toxicology analysis is forthcoming and an investigation remains ongoing, but authorities said that "foul play is not suspected at this time."

McAlmont's mother, Michelle McAlmont, told Bahamian news outlet Eyewitness News that she believed foul play led to her son's death. She said she had been contacted by Bahamian police around 1 a.m. and told that someone had reported her son to authorities, alleging that he had spat at them. She said police showed her a photo of his body, where he had injuries to his face and sand in his hair. Her comments were made before police said McAlmont drowned.

Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Laurie Chamberlain / Getty Images

"I need justice for my baby," she said. "I need justice. That would never have been how he would have done himself."

Michelle McAlmont said that the family had been planning to leave the island on Monday. She said she has hired a lawyer.

McAlmont was an engineer at Lowcation Studios, a recording studio in Brentwood, Maryland. In a statement, the company described him as a "great friend and an all around incredible individual" who was "deeply passionate about his work and always committed to bringing the ideas of artists to life."

"It's hard to imagine life in general and life at the studio without him," the studio said.

Paradise Island is connected to New Providence Island, the Bahamas' most populous, by two bridges. Paradise Island is dotted with hotels, including the luxury resort Atlantis. McAlmont was staying at Atlantis, the resort told CBS News in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests. Our condolences are with the guest's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the resort said in an emailed statement. "The police authorities are carrying out an investigation of this tragic incident. We await the police's findings and will not comment on speculation."

The Bahamas are under a Level 2 travel advisory. In the advisory, the U.S. State Department warns about swimming-related risks and crime.