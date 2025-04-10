Watch CBS News
Inflation rate rose by 2.4% last month on an annual basis, showing cooling prices

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Read Full Bio
Aimee Picchi
Edited By
Anne Marie Drummond Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Read Full Bio
Anne Marie Drummond Lee

/ CBS News

The Consumer Price Index in March rose 2.4% on an annual basis, showing progress in the Federal Reserve's battle to bring down inflation to a 2% rate. 

By the numbers

The CPI was forecast to rise 2.6% last month, according to economists polled by financial data firm FactSet. The CPI, a basket of goods and services typically bought by consumers, tracks the change in those prices over time. 

March's report comes after inflation rose 2.8% on an annual basis in February. 

What experts say

Easing inflation combined with President Trump's announcement yesterday of a 90-day pause in his reciprocal tariffs should help alleviate some concerns for the Federal Reserve when it meets on May 7 to make its next interest rate decision, said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank.

But because other tariffs orchestrated by Mr. Trump have recently gone into effect — such as auto tariffs – inflation nevertheless could pick up later this year, experts say.

"Unfortunately for the Fed, the risk of inflationary pressure hasn't disappeared. It has simply been delayed," Lafargue said. "As a result, the Fed lacks the visibility it needs and remains stuck between a rock (weakening economic momentum) and a hard place (risk of inflation)."

He added, "In this context, a wait-and-see approach may be preferable."

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

