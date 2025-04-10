Inflation rate rose by 2.4% last month on an annual basis, showing cooling prices

Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari says U.S. "still in highly uncertain environment" amid tariff pause

The Consumer Price Index in March rose 2.4% on an annual basis, showing progress in the Federal Reserve's battle to bring down inflation to a 2% rate.

By the numbers

The CPI was forecast to rise 2.6% last month, according to economists polled by financial data firm FactSet. The CPI, a basket of goods and services typically bought by consumers, tracks the change in those prices over time.

March's report comes after inflation rose 2.8% on an annual basis in February.

What experts say

Easing inflation combined with President Trump's announcement yesterday of a 90-day pause in his reciprocal tariffs should help alleviate some concerns for the Federal Reserve when it meets on May 7 to make its next interest rate decision, said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank.

But because other tariffs orchestrated by Mr. Trump have recently gone into effect — such as auto tariffs – inflation nevertheless could pick up later this year, experts say.

"Unfortunately for the Fed, the risk of inflationary pressure hasn't disappeared. It has simply been delayed," Lafargue said. "As a result, the Fed lacks the visibility it needs and remains stuck between a rock (weakening economic momentum) and a hard place (risk of inflation)."

He added, "In this context, a wait-and-see approach may be preferable."