The best deals during Walmart+ Weekend, happening now

Walmart+ Weekend is here. The four-day event exclusively for Walmart+ members runs from 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT) Thursday, June 2, to 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) Sunday, June 5. The Walmart+ event is chock-full of the best deals on electronics, home appliances, furniture and more.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $499

Shark auto-empty robot vacuum, $299 (reduced from $499)

Coleman 20' oval 48" deep metal frame above ground pool, $598 (reduced from $698)

What is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is Walmart's own Prime Day-like online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members.

During Walmart+ Weekend, only Walmart+ members can access Walmart's deepest discounts on Shark vacuums, Gateway laptops, playhouses, Michael Kors handbags, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and more. Plus, only Walmart+ members will have access to Walmart's PlayStation 5 restock on Thursday.

Customers who sign up for Walmart+ in a Walmart store during Walmart+ Weekend will receive a promo code that's good for $20 off their next online purchase.

How do I sign up for Walmart+?

In addition to giving you access to Walmart+ Weekend and its deals, a Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store on groceries and more (in some areas), early access to Walmart deals (such as Walmart+ Weekend, Black Friday deals and member-only PS5 restocks) and prescription drug discounts. Walmart+ members also save 10 cents per gallon on gas at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. But if you want to shop the best Walmart+ Weekend deals from now through Sunday, then be sure to click on the paid-membership button at sign up. That's because only Walmart+ subscribers with paid subscriptions are eligible to shop Walmart's exclusive Walmart+ Weekend deals.

Walmart+ is normally priced at $12.95 per month, or $98 per year. That's less the cost of a year of Amazon Prime.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

The best deals during Walmart+ Weekend

We've selected some of the best deals you'll find during Walmart+ Weekend, including savings on Keurig, GE and more -- plus, a PS5 restock!

PS5 at Walmart

Sony via Walmart

Walmart's PS5 drop during Walmart+ Weekend is limited to Walmart+ members. These units sell quickly, so hit that "check stock now" button below.

Remember that Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.

Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $499

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $399

Sony PlayStation 5 Horizon Zero West bundle, $549

Keurig K Compact coffee maker: $49 (save $40)

Walmart

Brew up to 10 ounces of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa and more in under a minute with this kitchen gadget. The slim coffeemaker is $40 off during Walmart+ Weekend.

Keurig K Compact coffee maker, $49 (reduced from $89)

Gourmia 8-quart air fryer: $59 (save $40)

Walmart

Walmart+ Weekend includes a deal on a top-rated air fryer. The Gourmia air fryer features 12 air-fry settings. The kitchen gadget comes with a recipe book, a nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket and a crisper tray.

Gourmia 8-quart air fryer, $59 (reduced from $99)

Shark auto-empty robot vacuum

Walmart

With this robot vacuum, use the app or compatible voice assistants to select the rooms you want cleaned, or schedule a whole-home cleaning. The Shark robot vacuum automatically empties into the bagless base, which can hold up to 45 days of dirt and debris.

We've seen this Shark robot vacuum go for nearly $500 on Amazon. But you can get it for $299 during Walmart+ Weekend.

Shark auto-empty robot vacuum, $299

iRobot Roomba i1+: $347 (save $253)

Walmart

This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows.

The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

iRobot Roomba i1+, $347 (reduced from $600)

GE 10,000 BTU portable Wi-Fi A/C: $326 (save $121)

Walmart

This GE portable air conditioning unit is more than $120 off during Walmart+ Weekend. The smart cooling unit can be controlled via smartphone. It features three cooling modes, three fan speeds and a built-in dehumidifier.

GE 10,000 BTU portable Wi-Fi A/C, $326 (reduced from $447)

Coleman 20' oval 48" deep metal frame above ground pool: $598 (save $100)

Walmart

Save $100 on an above-ground pool during Walmart+ Weekend.

The Coleman metal frame pool's walls are made of three layers of heavy-duty PVC and polyester, and can hold up to 5,347 gallons of water. It includes a color-changing LED light.

Coleman 20' oval 48" deep metal frame above ground pool, $598 (reduced from $698)

40" Paw Patrol saucer swing for kids: $39 (save $41)

Walmart

This Paw Patrol swing can fit up to two children, or about 250 pounds. Swing includes everything needed for installation on a swing set or tree.

40" Paw Patrol saucer swing for kids, $39 (reduced from $80)

Larissa sofa with USB ports: $349 (save $101)

Walmart

This top-rated sofa is $100 off right now during Walmart+ Weekend.

The three-seater sofa features dual USB ports and side pockets for device charging and storage.

Larissa sofa, $349 (reduced from $450)

KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer: $260 (save $140)

Walmart

This stand mixer boasts 10 speeds, and works with more than 10 attachments. It comes with a 6-quart stainless steel bowl, a flat beater, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip. Choose from three colors.

KitchenAid Professional 600 stand mixer, $260 (reduced from $400)

Aicook juicer and extractor: $46 (save $153)

Walmart

This stainless-steel, three-speed juicer fits whole fruits and vegetables to make delicious, fresh juices with no chopping required.

Aicook juicer and extractor, $46 (reduced from $199)

Einfach platform bed frame: $190 (save $95)

Walmart

This bed frame, with a square-stitched headboard in a linen-inspired fabric, comes in two colors and two sizes. You can use a box spring with it if you'd like.

Einfach platform queen bed frame, $190 (reduced from $285)

Bed Bug Blocker zip-up mattress protector (queen): $24 (save $6)

Walmart

This mattress protector comes in six mattress sizes. It promises to protect your mattress from bed bugs, dust mites, and other allergens. It's also stain- and water-resistant.

Bed Bug Blocker all-in-one waterproof zip-up mattress protector (queen), $24 (reduced from $30)

