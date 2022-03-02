Ultimate guide to Samsung: TVs, mobile devices, latest deals, the new Galaxy S22 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung and its products. Samsung

Name any common household mobile device or appliance, and Samsung likely has one on offer. The massive, South Korean electronics company makes mobile phones, wearables, laptops, tablets, earphones and even smart tags. And that's just in its mobile computing department. Samsung also makes smart-home devices, waterproof TVs, luxe refrigerators, robot vacuums and more.

CBS Essentials gathered everything you need to know about this popular brand and where to find the best Samsung deals. Whether you're looking to order the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone, deciding which large-screen TV to get or looking to build a smart home, this guide is for you.

Why choose Samsung?

In recent years, Samsung has positioned itself as a high-end alternative to Apple -- the Samsung Galaxy S22 competes directly against the Apple iPhone 13; its Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop competes with the Apple MacBook Pro. If you want a high-end Windows or Android device, Samsung is worth considering.

Samsung Android phones are known for their vibrant displays and robust build. The same can be said about its laptops, TVs and even home appliances, such as refrigerators.

Samsung products are seldom the cheapest, but budget-conscious folks will still find highly rated options in the low-end range. Additionally, the company offers special savings for students, educators, first responders and military.

Everyone, meanwhile, can take advantage of Samsung's latest slate of money-saving deals. You can save even more if you have a trade-in -- Samsung routinely offers "enhanced," or elevated, trade-in values for smartphones and wearables, accepting devices with cracked screens where others will not.

For electronics with a bit more personality, look at Samsung's Bespoke line. These products, which currently include the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Studio, Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio, Bespoke Kitchen Studio and The Frame television, are all customizable, just the ticket for people tired of neutral shades or the typical stainless-steel-appliance look.

What you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones in February 2022. The latest generation of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S phones feature some nice upgrades over its predecessors: an improved camera, a new front-and-back Gorilla Glass design and a powerful new Qualcomm processor.

Of all these notable new features on the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22, the one that most phone users will likely enjoy is the upgraded camera. The triple-rear-camera array features better optical zoom and a better main sensor, plus an upgraded ability to take nighttime photos.

Mobile gamers, on the other hand, will appreciate the improved processor. The Samsung Galaxy S22 phones have a snappy new 4 nm Qualcomm chip, Samsung's fastest yet.

To give these new phones a bit more protection and a little more premium feel, Samsung has also encased them in an all-new Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction, which spans the front and the back of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is more of an iterative update than a major overhaul; if you already have a Samsung Galaxy S21 phone, this may not feel like a substantial upgrade. But if you have an S20 or another older Android phone, you'll notice a considerable difference.

The best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 right now

Released on February 25, the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones are now available for purchase.

Like the Galaxy S21 phones, they won't come cheap. The base model Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $799, and the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $999. The biggest and most expensive model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, starts at $1,199.

The good news is that Samsung is offering a promotion on the Samsung Galaxy S22 right now. For every S22 or S22 Plus purchase, you get a $50 Google Play credit. And for every S22 Ultra purchase, you get a $100 Google Play credit. You can save even more if you have a trade-in unit: Samsung is offering S22 customers a higher value on older devices they're trading in (enhanced trade-in credit). This means that you can get up to $850 in credit when you trade in an older device for an S22 or an S22 Plus, and up to $900 trade-in credit if you get the S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 with $50 Google Play credit, $799 and up

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with $50 Google Play credit, $999 and up

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with $100 Google Play credit, $1,199 and up

Other Samsung smartphones

Samsung

There are other Android phone options from Samsung if the Galaxy S family isn't quite to your liking. The manufacturer has three other smartphone series besides its flagship Galaxy S: the Galaxy Z Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy A.

Budget-minded consumers might want to go for the Galaxy A, which sells for less than $200 with a trade-in. Folks who want to explore the fairly new world of foldable screens, on the other hand, should take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, both of which sit at a more premium price point.

Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, $1,050

Samsung laptops, tablets, wearables and other mobile devices

Samsung

Android fans have likely seen Samsung's other mobile offerings. Samsung has a few tablets, laptops, smartwatches and headphones in its roster.

In fact, its Android tablets are some of the most popular out there. Even models in the low-end range of the Galaxy Tab family are known for their build quality and impressive battery life.

Look at its premium models, and you can expect even better quality in terms of build, screen, battery and features. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models, for example, boast a few improvements over the already well-received Galaxy Tab S7 series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which debuted February 25, are now available for purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, $699

Samsung's line of Galaxy Buds earbuds and its Galaxy Watch family also have a great reputation among users, getting mostly positive reviews online. That also goes for Samsung's internal SSDs, memory cards and portable storage drives.

Finally, Samsung has quite a few offerings in the laptop and Chromebooks market, and some of these mobile computers are lauded by users and tech journalists.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop, for example, has been likened by reviewers to the highly successful MacBook Pros, thanks to its thin and light design and seamless integration with Samsung smartphones. Meanwhile, 2021's Galaxy Book boasts a sleek design and great performance on a sub-$1,000 laptop.

The best Samsung phone, tablet and laptop deals

If you have your eye on a Samsung mobile device, it's a good idea to check out the available Samsung deals first. Here are the current ones we found.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models: Up to $100 Google Play credit, up to $100 instant Samsung credit and $200 trade-in credit

The versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 family, which launched alongside the S22 smartphones February 25, boasts the Samsung DeX feature, which allows users to have a desktop experience on these tablets, plus fast charging and an 11-inch LCD touchscreen that offers a pen-on-paper-like experience with the S Pen.

Right now, you can get up to $100 Google Play credit and up to $100 instant Samsung credit when you purchase a Galaxy Tab S8. There's also a $200 trade-in credit available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with $50 Google Play credit + $50 instant Samsung credit, $699

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with $100 Google Play credit + $75 instant Samsung credit, $899

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with $100 Google Play credit + $100 instant Samsung credit, $1,399

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 / Tab A7 Lite: $120 and up

The Galaxy Tab A family features up to 128GB expandable memory and fast-charging capabilities. These affordable Android devices are even cheaper at Samsung right now. At the moment, you can get $50 off the Tab A8 device and $40 off the Tab A7 version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $187 (reduced from $200)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, $168 (reduced from $184)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds Pro: $100 and up

Samsung's coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds Live, are having a sale moment. The Galaxy Buds2 feature active noise cancellation and ambient-sound passthrough, while the Galaxy Buds Pro come with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Samsung is offering up to $70 off on both these Galaxy Buds models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

How to pick the best Samsung TV

Samsung

Picking the best Samsung TV for you is largely the same as shopping for any TV.

Before you go hunting for the best TV deals, you'll need to measure the space where you plan on placing your new TV. Also think about what you'll be watching. Sports fans should be on the lookout for a television large enough to see from anywhere in a room. Movie nuts, on the other hand, should keep their eyes peeled for high-resolution (4K) models and HDR and OLED technology, as these features help maintain the richness of colors and contrast in your favorite movies.

Here are five important questions to ask when shopping for a new television:

What is your price point?

What's the right size television for your space?

Which resolution is right?

What is your preferred smart TV interface?

What display tech is right for you?

When it comes to Samsung TVs, it's also best to keep in mind that they are generally more expensive than other offerings. Samsung has a handful of affordable options, like the 43-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV, which sits at a more modest, under-$600 price point, and the AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV, whose 55-inch-and-under models won't set you back more than $500.

However, most of Samsung's offerings are at $800 and up. That's especially true if you're looking at its QLED models. The good news is that you can expect great quality, whatever you go for. The more affordable Samsung 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV has been called an "amazing entry-level smart TV" by one Best Buy reviewer. Meanwhile, the pricier Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV has been praised by another verified buyer, saying that "the picture is beautiful, the colors are so vibrant."

The best Samsung TV deals

Samsung TVs are often on sale, so if you've been holding off on getting one, there's no need to wait. Here are some of the best Samsung TV deals available now.

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED TV: $1,600

QLED TVs offer a lot of detail in dark and bright scenes, whether you're playing a game or watching the latest blockbuster. But the Samsung QN85A Neo QLED takes it a step further with HDR10+ support, Samsung's High Dynamic Range format, as well as 120Hz refresh rate to minimize ghosting. Right now, the 65-inch model is a hefty $600 off.

65" Samsung QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,200)

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,000

The Frame QLED smart TV has a more decorative feel, thanks to its picture-frame-like design. You choose the bezel color during purchase and can change the display in Art Mode. Retailing at $1,500, it's a premium buy. However, Samsung brings it down to a more palatable $1,000 with this ongoing deal.

55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Luckily, this Samsung deal knocks a hefty $1,700 off the price, bringing it down to $3,300.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,300 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

What about Samsung home and kitchen appliances?

Samsung

When it comes to major home and kitchen appliances, it's a safe bet to assume it's on Samsung's product roster. The manufacturer makes all the big essentials, including refrigerators, stoves, microwave ovens, washers and dryers. And it makes many of the small ones as well, including vacuums, robot mops and air purifiers.

Samsung's refrigerators, washers and dryers are big best-sellers, with Samsung having 20% market share in the large appliances industry in early 2021. You'll find quite a selection as well. Samsung refrigerators, for one, come in many shapes - from your traditional two-door, top freezer model to a four-door, French-style fridge that you can customize with colors and additional features such as Samsung's Family Hub.

The best Samsung home and kitchen appliance deals

Give your kitchen and laundry room a makeover with these deals on Samsung home and kitchen appliances, including washers, dryers and refrigerators.

Samsung extra-large-capacity smart dial front-load washer: $950

Bigger households can benefit from this extra-large, front-load washer from Samsung, saving time, energy and water. In addition, its Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings app support can add smart functionalities. Complete the set with a Smart Dial Electric Dryer, which is also up to $450 off.

Samsung extra-large-capacity smart dial front load washer, $950 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung smart dial electric dryer, $950 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Family Hub French door refrigerator: $3,150

This four-door refrigerator from Samsung has a few great features, but its marquee one is what sets it apart from most refrigerators out there. Samsung's Family Hub, which comes built-in, gives you the ability to see who's at the front door, control your smart home devices, and even use voice control with Alexa -- right from your fridge. It's not cheap, but this deal takes a hefty $1,550 off its regular price.

Samsung Family Hub French door refrigerator, $3,150 (reduced from $4,700)

Samsung French-door refrigerator: $2,200 and up

This extra-large-capacity, French-door-style refrigerator comes with extra features. Depending on the model, you can get a FlexZone Drawer that helps you stay organized, or a food showcase door that lets you peruse its contents while saving energy. With these deals, you can save up to $590.

Samsung 22.6 cu. ft. 4-door French door counter depth refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer, $2,500 (reduced from $2,880)

Samsung 27.8 cu. ft. French door fingerprint-resistant refrigerator with Food Showcase, $2,200 (reduced from $2,790)

Are there Samsung smart home devices?

Samsung

Samsung has its own smart-home automation system, aptly called SmartThings, and it's compatible with many devices, from Samsung's own smart refrigerators, smart TVs and smart washers/dryers to lights, thermostats and security cameras from other top brands. These brands include Ring, Arlo, Nest, Sonos and Philips Hue. Samsung SmartThings also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

To connect and control your compatible smart home devices, you will need to use the SmartThings app, which also allows you to create scenes, routines and automations. Depending on the devices you have, you might also need a SmartThings Hub.

Aeotec smart home hub, $135

