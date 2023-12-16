Ultimate 2023-4 NCAA football bowl game guide: How and when to watch the biggest games

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) holds up his MVP trophy after the college football SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 2, 2023 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA college football bowl games are on. This 2023 NCAA college football season finished with upsets that left the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs rocked out of contention for the national championship, and a Michigan Wolverines team who proved this year's squad is scandal-proof.

There are 42 NCAA college football bowl games on this season's calendar. Keep reading for our picks for the must-watch bowl games of the 2023 college football season, plus a schedule of all 42 games just in case you're up for a college football bowl game marathon.

The best bowl games of 2023-4

Catching all 42 bowl games this winter is going to be tough. We've narrowed our list down to 14 must-watch bowl games this college football season (including the national championship game on Jan. 9). These games feature the hottest rivalries, the top-ranked teams of the 2023 college football season and the most intense matchups of the season. All times are ET.

Cricket Celebration Bowl: Howard vs. Florida A&M, Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m (ABC)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV, Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. USC, Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (Fox)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, Dec. 27, 9:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma, Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:15 p.m (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State, Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:00 p.m (ESPN)

Peach Bowl: Penn State vs. Ole Miss, Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Florida State, Dec 30, 2023 at 4:00 p.m (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)



ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee, Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (ABC)



Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon, Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama, Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)

National Championship: Rose Bowl winner vs Sugar Bowl winner, Jan. 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch the top college football bowl games without cable

All the 2023 NCAA college football bowl games will air on either ABC, CBS, ESPN or ESPN2.

2023 NCAA College Football Season: Postseason schedule at a glance

College Bowl games run Dec. 16, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Full NCAA college football bowl game schedule

All times listed are Eastern.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl: Florida A&M vs. Howard, 12 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Bowl: UCLA vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Cal, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl): Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Birmingham Bowl: Troy vs. Duke, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State vs. Utah State, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Hawai'i Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m (Fox)

Texas Bowl: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State, 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Maryland, 2 p.m. (ABC)

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia , 4 p.m. ( ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m. (CW Network/Barstool)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024