Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: The best deals this week on Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, Dermalogica and more
The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale is on. Every day from March 12 to April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try some new beauty products or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.
Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.
Today's Ulta beauty deals of the day
On March 24, there will be another surprise steal deal. This time, it will be from the brand Peter Thomas Roth. Check back to see this exciting deal be unveiled. In the meantime, these deals are confirmed for March 24:
- Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara, $14 (reduced from $28)
- Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum spray, $26 (reduced from $51)
- Smashbox Always Sharp eyeliner, $14 (reduced from $27)
March 25 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On March 25 there will be a surprise deal on a Buxom product -- but Ulta isn't revealing which one quite yet. The other confirmed deals include:
- It Cosmetics CC cream SPF 50+, $22 (reduced from $44)
- It Cosmetics airbrush foundation brushes, $12 and up (reduced from $24 and up)
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof eyebrow pencil, $13 (reduced from $25)
- Exuviance triple microdermabrasion face polish, $39 (reduced from $78)
March 26 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On Saturday it's all about Mac at the Ulta 21 days of beauty sale. Two favorites from the brand will be 50% off, including the CBS Essentials writer-favorite the Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus foundation. This powder foundation provides great coverage and quick application, making it a perfect product to keep on hand for those days when you wake up late and don't have time to do your full foundation routine.
You can also score the top-selling Tula purifying face cleanser for 50% off today. The deals of the day include:
- Mac Studio Fix Powder Plus foundation, $20 (reduced from $39)
- Mac Studio Fix Prep + Prime spray, $16 (reduced from $31)
- Tula The Cult Classic purifying face cleanser, $12 (reduced from $24)
- Tarte lip plumping gloss, $12 (reduced from $24)
March 27 Ulta beauty deals of the day
If you're heading out in the sun for spring break, don't forget to stock up on the Shieseido ultimate sun protector lotion while it's 50% off. The deals of the day on March 27 include:
- Shiseido ultimate sun protector lotion, $25 (reduced from $50)
- Fresh rose deep hydration facial toner, $23 (reduced from $46)
- KVD Beauty tattoo eyeliner pencil, $12 (reduced from $23)
- Mented Cosmetics semi-matte lipstick and liner, $6 and up (reduced from $12 and up)
March 28 Ulta beauty deals of the day
On the 28th, you can score deals on a ton of popular targeted treatments from top brands like Origins, Philosophy, Boscia and more. The deals of the day on March 28 include:
- Sunday Riley ice ceramide moisturizing cream, $33 (reduced from $65)
- L'occitane almond shower oil, $15 (reduced from $29)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow brow enhancing serum, $37 (reduced from $73)
- 50% off select serums and targeted treatments
March 29 Ulta beauty deals of the day
Today's deals include some top-rated skincare favorites along with Urban Decay's best-selling 24/7 eyeshadow. Urban Decay is known for fun, bold colors, and these eyeshadows offer just that. They're perfect for creating a colorful glam look for summer concerts, festivals, or everyday looks. The deals of the day on March 29 include:
- Urban Decay 24/7 eyeshadow, $11 (reduced from $21)
- Exuviance facial peels, $40 (reduced from $79)
- Dermalogica daily glycolic cleanser, $19 (reduced from $37)
- PMD personal microdermabrasion tool, $80 (reduced from $159)
March 30 Ulta beauty deals of the day
From a best-selling pore-minimizing to face bronzing spray to help you get a warm summer glow, Ulta has a ton of excellent deals today. The deals of the day on March 30 include:
- Benefit Porefessionals primer, $17 (reduced from $34)
- Philosophy Purity cleanser, $17 (reduced from $33)
- St. Tropez self-tan purity bronzing face mist, $17 (reduced from $33)
- 50% off Nabla eyeshadow palettes
