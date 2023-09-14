This 4.7-star-rated Ninja mini air fryer is 50% off now on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering a hot deal on a top-rated Ninja mini air fryer. This compact appliance is 50% off right now. Not only is it affordable, it's beloved by Amazon customers. The kitchen gadget has a 4.7-star rating with over 17,000 reviews on Amazon.

The Ninja mini air fryer has a two-quart capacity and a quick timer setting. It can air fry snacks or small meals at 400 degrees and offers easy cleanup with a nonstick cooking basket. It's a great basic air fryer for kitchens with limited counter space, including dorms or small apartments.

"I wish more products were designed like the Ninja mini air fryer; total simplicity of function," an Amazon reviewer says. "The unit runs at 400 degrees all the time. It has a basket that is perfect for a one person household. The food comes out beautifully browned and juicy. I'm totally satisfied."

The compact air fryer typically retails for $80, but you can currently get it for just $40 on Amazon.

What we like about the Ninja mini air fryer:

It features a nonstick cooking basket and crisper plate for easy cleaning.

The air fryer includes a quick-set timer.

The Ninja mini air fryer is great for kitchens with limited counter space.

More of the best air fryers on Amazon

Not interested in the mini air fryer? Shop our selection of the best air fryers on Amazon for more top-rated options.

Cosori via Amazon

The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. It can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," one Amazon customer says.

Apply the $15 coupon to save even more on the already discounted kitchen gadget.

Pros: This air fryer can get really hot, really quickly. It offers nine versatile functions. Its basket is dishwasher safe.

Con: There's no window to monitor cooking. That can lead to continually opening the basket and letting heat escape.

Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $90 (regularly $130).

Pros: This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners. It also won't take up much counter space.

Con: It's basic. If you're looking for a model that can do it all, this isn't it.

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

"I have to say this air fryer exceeded my expectations and surprised me," an Amazon customer says. "I love everything about it! The touchscreen, the many options (air fry, broiler, bake, dehydrate, etc) and the window with a light. A LIGHT!!! The operation/touch screen is very intuitive, specially if you've had other air fryers.

Pros: This air fryer has a window and like the customer review points out, a light, that makes it easy to see how your meal is progressing. It offers 10 functions and it can work as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Con: It doesn't have a basket like a traditional air fryer.

Instant Pot via Amazon

Unlike many traditional air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has a window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it's air frying without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food. What's unique about this device is that it features a progress bar and will display a message when it's time to add in the food (after pre-heating) or flip it over for maximum crisping. It can reach up to 400 degrees.

"I really like that I can check on my food without disturbing the cooking process," says CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "This machine is easy to use, but I do wish that it had a few more functions or accessories."

This air fryer is not currently on sale but the prices drops frequently so be sure to check back soon.

Pros: We love the little window and that the machine alerts you at all the right times. The basket and tray are dishwasher safe.

Con: It could use a few more bells and whistles to set it apart from all the other air fryers on the market.

