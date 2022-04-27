The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G foldable smartphone is on sale, plus get a pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for free

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been putting off buying a new Samsung smartphone, now is the time to act. Right now, Samsung is offering $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone, its latest phone with a foldable design. And that's not all: Buy this cutting-edge smartphone now, and Samsung will throw in a $50 Google Play promotional credit plus a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds earbuds (a $170 value).

Samsung's crave-worthy flip phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

If you want to save even more money on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung allows you to trade in your old smartphone. The electronics giant is offering up to $640 for your trade-in, though realistically, most trade-ins will be worth significantly less than that.

Here's what you need to know about this limited-time offer from Samsung.

What's so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design -- the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut -- it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to fold open the phone.

The base model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes with 128 GB of storage. You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $50 more.

The phone is available in four colors: cream; phantom black; lavender; and, green. For a more customized look, go with the Bespoke Edition -- you can choose different colors for the top and bottom half of the phone. (Allow approximately two to three weeks for delivery for custom phones.)

No matter which edition you choose, you'll save $100 via an instant rebate. Plus, you'll get a $50 Google Play promotional credit, and a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds in your choice of five colors, a $170 value.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,000)

