The best spring cleaning deals: Robot vacuums, Samsung washers, home organization and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are spring cleaning deals available now at Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair and more. Getty Images

Spring is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to plan a spring cleaning session. In 2021, 44% of Americans planned on doing a big spring cleaning of their home, according to a CBS News poll. If you intend to do the same this year, make sure you have all the supplies for a squeaky clean house on hand before getting started.

Looking to get more organized? There are a lot of great spring cleaning organization deals to find on storage bins, hampers and more at The Container Store right now. And for larger projects, such as reorganizing a bedroom closet, Home Depot has select ClosetMaid closet systems on sale currently.

And if you're looking for even more home spring cleaning deals, be sure to check out Walmart's Exclusive Access Event on Thursday, February 24. The one-day sale for Walmart+ members only will offer discounts on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums that specialize in sucking up pet hair, home organizing tools and sleek-looking trash cans. Walmart is even hinting at a PS5 restock -- again, for Walmart+ members only.

Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year. Members get access to this and other exclusive sale events, plus other benefits. You can learn more in our Walmart+ guide, or subscribe to Walmart+ by tapping the button below.

Walmart+ subscription, $12.95 per month

Of course, you don't need to be a Walmart+ member just to get a good deal on spring cleaning essentials. That's because Walmart is offering a ton of deals that all shoppers can access right now.

To get your spring cleaning kicked off right, we've collected some of the best spring cleaning deals on robot vacuums, home organization tools and more below. Find specials on brands from Miele to Swiffer. Don't miss these deals at Walmart, Home Depot, Samsung, Wayfair and more stores.

Bissell vacuums

Best Buy

A variety of Bissell vacuums are on sale at Best Buy, from the SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum to the SurfaceSense pet multi-surface vacuum. The SpinWave robotic vacuum both sweeps and mops. The SurfaceSense is a classic vacuum that can sense the type of floor it's cleaning, and adjusts accordingly. Its SmartSeal Allergen System traps fine dust and allergens.

Bissell SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum, $300 (reduced from $400)

Bissell SurfaceSense pet multi-surface vacuum, $220 (reduced from $300)

Samsung Jet cordless vacuums and bundles: $100 off

Samsung

Samsung vacuums are also on sale. The Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum can be had for $300, reduced from $400. This lightweight vacuum runs on a rechargeable battery and cleans spots high and low.

For a total home cleaning solution, you can get a bundle with the Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum and Jetbot Mop Cleaner reduced from $800 to $700. The robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwoods.

Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum with Jetbot Mop Cleaner home bundle, $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $300 (reduced from $400)

Miele Grey Classic C1 Pure Suction canister vacuum: $299

Walmart

This canister vacuum from Miele comes with an upholstery nozzle, a crevice nozzle and a dusting brush. Save $50 on it now at Walmart.

"It is the best vacuum I have ever owned," reviewer Heather says. "Lightweight, awesome suction, good maneuverability, compact and quiet."

Miele Grey Classic C1 Pure Suction canister vacuum cleaner, $299 (reduced from $350)

Front Load Washer with CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set: $900 off



Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

This laundry duo can be ordered direct from Samsung, or purchased through your local Best Buy store -- both are running the same deal.

Front Load Washer with CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set, $1,898 (reduced from $2,798)

Britanna 7 layers large capacity makeup organizer: $29

Wayfair

Organize your makeup or skincare items in this organizer that rotates 360 degrees. It has seven sections to fit different sized products and has a non-slip design.

Britanna 7 layers large capacity makeup organizer, $29 (reduced from $35)

bObsweep PetHair robotic vacuum cleaner and mop: $170

Nordstrom Rack

This device doubles as a vacuum cleaner and mop. It's especially designed to tackle pet hair. You can program it to clean seven days of the week. Use it on both carpets and hard floors. Find it for nearly 75% off at Nordstrom Rack.

bObsweep PetHair robotic vacuum cleaner and mop, $170 (reduced from $670)

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills lavender scent (24 count): $9

Walmart

Stock up on Swiffer Sweeper wet pad refills for less. These wet pads have a lavender scent.

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills lavender scent (24 count), $8.94 (reduced from $15.94)

Need the full kit? You can get a full 2-in-1 Swiffer Sweeper setup at Walmart, including a mop and 10 refill pads.

Swiffer Sweeper Kit (mop + 10 count), $13

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe upright vacuum: $150

Target

This upright Shark vacuum detaches from its base for easy above-floor cleaning. It has a 0.9 quart capacity dust cup, a crevice tool and an upholstery tool for versatile cleaning. It's recommended by Shark for picking up pet hair.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe upright vacuum, $150 (reduced from $220)

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack: $49

Walmart

Invest in this small-space dish rack from KitchenAid, available on sale at Walmart. It has nine slots for dishes, five cup tines, a removable plastic utensil holder with three compartments and soft feet to protect your counters and prevent slipping. Its drain board angles into your sink.

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack, $49 (reduced from $60)

Home Decorators Collection Animal laundry hamper: $52

Home Depot

Get your little one a laundry hamper they'll actually want to use. This adorable elephant hamper made of wicker comes in three colors.

Home Decorators Collection Animal laundry hamper, $52 (reduced from $80)

Walmart deals

You can access these Walmart deals right now. If you're a Walmart+ member, stay tuned. Thursday, February 24, there will be a special Exclusive Access Event for Walmart+ members. The event promises deals on tech, deals on home appliances, deals on furniture and more.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum

Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner

Zigma via Walmart

This robot vacuum can record every area of your room before cleaning to create a virtual real-time map to accurately plan your route and identify obstacles. The device features a super suction and wiping function, multi-floor mapping and is compatible with multiple home assistants.

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner, $260 (regularly $399)

Shark steam and scrub all-in-one floor steam mop

Shark via Walmart

This Shark steam mop lets you deep clean your floors by steaming and scrubbing them at the same time. Shark claims that the steam mop's rotating pads provide up to two times better stuck-on stain removal compared to other traditional steam mops.

Shark steam and scrub all-in-one floor steam mop, $139 (regularly $179)

Clothes storage bag organizer

Novashion via Walmart

Keep your closet organized with these large storage bags. These large capacity storage bags can hold bed quilts, pillows, comforters, coats and jackets, toys, tools, crafts and more. These storage bags are stackable, feature reinforced handles, sturdy zippers and two window panels so you'll always know what's inside.

Clothes storage bag organizer, $17 (regularly $27)

Related content from CBS Essentials: