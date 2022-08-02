Best gaming chairs for kids in 2022, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A comfortable gaming chair can greatly enhance your child's gaming experience. If you're looking to provide your favorite young gamer with ergonomic support during play, these top-rated gaming chairs are all parent-approved -- and all on sale right now.

A gaming chair is a great addition to your kid's gaming or desk setup. Compared with standard desk chairs, gaming chairs offer more cushioning and lumbar support. This makes them not only a solid option for gaming, but also for studying or doing homework. Gaming chairs are also adjustable, so your child won't outgrow a chair too quickly. Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking and come in fun colors that kids love.

Our selection of the best gaming chairs for kids includes the top-rated options from Amazon and Walmart. All of these options get rave reviews from buyers. Check out the best gaming chairs for kids.

Amazon Basics kids gaming recliner

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated reclining gaming chair is designed for children ages 3 and up. It has a 90-pound weight capacity. Features include easy-to-clean faux leather upholstery, a comfortable headrest and a footrest that pops out in reclining mode.

Amazon Basics kids gaming recliner, $137 (reduced by $180)

AutoFull pink bunny gamer chair

Amazon

With bunny ears and all, this pink gaming chair makes a fun statement. It has a 360-degree swivel; can be locked at any angle between 90 and 155 degrees; and has a height-adjustable seat and armrest. It also boasts an adjustable lumbar pillow and head pillow. Pair it with a matching pink gaming desk.

While this chair isn't marketed exclusively for kids, it is a cute option that older kids and teens may enjoy. Many Amazon reviewers mentioned that their children love this chair.

"My 13-year-old daughter chose the chair herself and helped to put it together," says one verified buyer of this top-rated gaming chair. "My daughter is happy with her choice and loves her chair."

AutoFull pink bunny gamer chair, $270 after coupon (reduced from $290)

X Rocker Galaxy floor rocker gaming chair

Amazon

Many kids prefer a floor-rocker gaming chair for console gaming. This affordable option, which boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, comes with speakers mounted on the headrest for an immersive gaming experience. The chair can rock and recline for maximum comfort. It also features a fun, galaxy-inspired print.

Parents, meanwhile, will enjoy the foldable design for easy storage when the chair is not in use.

X Rocker Galaxy floor rocker gaming chair, $90

Respawn PC and racing game chair

Wayfair

This height-adjustable Respawn gaming chair has a 155-degree tilt with an infinite angle lock, allowing it to provide flexible comfort and adjust to the height of your child. The extendable footrest gives this 4.2-star-rated gaming chair a recliner feel. Kids will enjoy choosing from 17 available colors.

Respawn PC and racing game chair, $169 (reduced from $199)

Techni Mobili kids gaming chair



Amazon

This multi-purpose gaming desk chair is Amazon's choice for gaming chairs for kids ages 8 to 12. It offers a comfortable back cushion, a racer-style design, and adjustable height options. This chair has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. We love that this chair has rave reviews of parents with small children, older kids and teens alike, indicating that this is one very versatile chair.

Techni Mobili kids gaming chair, $81 (reduced from $165)

Hbada gaming chair

Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated ergonomic gaming chair is designed to help a kid sit comfortably for extended periods. It features a thick backrest and seat cushion, as well as an adjustable headrest and a lumbar support pillow. It reclines up to 155 degrees.

"This is the first gaming chair for my kids," one verified reviewer says. "They enjoyed how easy it was to put all pieces together.

"The design is super cool and stylish. This chair is so much better than what I had before."

Hbada gaming chair, $190 after coupon (reduced from $273)

