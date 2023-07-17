The best Instant Pot deals in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for a new Instant Pot, you don't have to wait to find one on sale. Amazon has a wide variety of Instant Pot models on sale now. We've found the best Instant Pot deals you can get today on popular, top-rated Instant Pot kitchen appliances.

And, trust us: Some of these Instant Pot sales you don't want to miss. We're talking money off specialty Star Wars-themed Instant Pots as well as Amazon customer-loved Instant Pot models. All of these selected products have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. Gear up for summer BBQs and picnics with a new Instant Pot today.

Instant Pots are a relatively hands-off way to throw together snacks and meals in minutes. The kitchen appliance is versatile enough to make soups, roast meats, oatmeal, yogurt, delicious desserts, breads and so much more.

Now is a great time to get deals on Instant Pots from Amazon. We've found several models available at deep discounts right now at Amazon.

Best Instant Pot deals at Amazon

Enough with the appetizers! Let's dig into the best Instant Pot deals at Amazon. Anyone can shop these Instant Pot deals today.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart): $119



Amazon

You can save $40 right now on the Instant Pot Pro. The 10-in-1 device can pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté, make rice, sterilize, make yogurt, warm food, bake cakes and steam.

It's also the only Instant Pot pressure cooker that features a premium cookware-grade inner pot.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $119 (reduced from $170)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart): $150

Instant Pot via Amazon

The slightly larger Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart) is also on sale at Amazon. Like the one above, this Instant Pot can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming, steaming and baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart), $150 (reduced from $170)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart): $99



Instant Pot via Amazon

Does the Star Wars fan in your life also like to cook? This Baby Yoda-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo makes an excellent gift for Star Wars Day and it's on sale now. While this isn't a crazy big deal, the post-Prime Day price knocks the model's $116 price tag down to $99.

Four other Star Wars-themed Instant Pots are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $99 (reduced from $116)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $192

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. This massive eight-quart model is a great choice for making family meals. It can even accommodate a whole chicken.

Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $192 (regularly $248)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $107

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature.

The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

While this Instant Pot model is not currently on sale, the price is reduced frequently. Check back soon to see if you can score a deal on this top-rated Instant Pot model.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $130

