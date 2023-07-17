The best coffee maker and espresso maker deals in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Here's some news that will wake you up -- the best coffee makers and espresso makers are on sale now. It's time to sweeten your morning cup of Joe with the knowledge that you got the best coffee maker deal possible -- and we're not just talking drip coffee. These top-rated kitchen appliances can help you craft barista-quality espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, hot chocolate and so much more.

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best coffee and espresso maker discounts that we could find from the retailer. These customer-loved kitchen devices all have a four-star rating or better and receive tons of positive reviews from coffee drinkers like you.

Top products in this article:

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $90 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $200 (regularly $250)

Breville Barista Express espresso machine, $550 (regularly $750)

L'Or Barista System coffee and espresso machine

Save 30% on a L'Or Barista System coffee and espresso maker at Amazon now. The 4.2-star-rated coffee and espresso maker offers six cup sizes and detects the selected L'Or coffee or espresso capsule and adjusts brew volume accordingly.

The on-sale machine is compatible with L'Or single-serve coffee and espresso capsules as well as Nespresso Original coffee machine capsules.

L'Or Barista System coffee and espresso machine, $132 (regularly $189)

Breville Barista Express espresso machine

This 4.6-star-rated Breville espresso machine is on sale at Amazon now. Ready to make cafe-quality espresso? The Barista Express uses low pressure, pre-infusion to evenly soak and expand ground coffee, delivering a sweet and creamy extraction. It features an automatic steam wand that transforms your milk into a silky smooth micro-foam. Plus, you can pre-set single or double shot settings to customize your shot volume.

Breville Barista Express espresso machine, $550 (regularly $750)

Keurig K-Cafe Smart

If you're looking to refresh your kitchen (and your morning routine) for spring, then check out this great Keurig deal from Amazon. The Keurig K-Cafe Smart promises to help you create more than 70 coffeehouse drinks at home using coffee pods. This model looks like a standard Keurig but has an attached milk frother and more brewing options.

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart connects to the Keurig app. You can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech, meanwhile, selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use.

Or you can skip the app. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. And the milk frother has three temperature settings. The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart, $200 (regularly $250)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

"I wanted something small to fit in a specific counter space and this Keurig k-mini was just that. It goes perfect with my decor and it fits just as well," wrote one reviewer.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $90 (regularly $100)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.7-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool spring nights.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $150 (regularly $190)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $114 (reduced from $190)

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker



This Amazon customer-loved Instant Pot coffee maker boasts great reviews. "It has a very simple and straight forward design, it's easy to clean, and the cord isn't annoyingly short," wrote an Amazon user. "It has a slim profile so it doesn't take up a lot of space on the kitchen counter. The water reservoir is an ample size and is on the back of the unit, not on the side. (Which is one reason that I chose this coffee maker.) This coffee maker makes a great cup of coffee in a minuscule amount of time! Truly! It's super quick!"

This 4.2-star-rated coffee maker can make K-cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12-ounce cups. The 40-ounce reservoir means you can refill less frequently and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a seven-inch tall travel mug.

Instant Solo single-serve coffee maker, $100 (regularly $120)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine



This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $208 (regularly $229)

De'Longhi espresso machine



This 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure. It features an advanced cappuccino system with a hot milk or cappuccino selector to mix and steam milk for evenly textured drinks. Other features include a double layer drip tray, removable water tank and stainless-steel accents.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $166 (regularly $208)

More coffee and espresso makers to consider

Not working with a kitchen gadget budget? These coffee and espresso makers aren't on sale right now, but they're still worth a look!

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker

CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time. It's no longer on sale currently.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $175

