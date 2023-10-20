These adorable Staub pumpkin baking dishes are up to 39% off on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Staub

Fall is in the air and Halloween is approaching quickly. If you haven't got your hands on a pumpkin baking dish this season for a festive way to serve up dinner or set out candy, then now is the time. Amazon has just discounted one of this year's most popular pumpkin dishes by up to 39% off.

These Staub ceramic pumpkins are a fall decor must-have. Score the bestselling pumpkins for just $35 and up on Amazon right now. Hurry -- this fall deal won't last.

Want to turn your home into an autumnal wonderland? Check out our fall and Halloween decor guide.

Staub ceramic pumpkin dishes: $35 (39% off)

Amazon

These ceramic pumpkin dishes are festive and versatile. You can use them for baking fall favorites, storing Halloween candy or for adding a bit of fall flair to your kitchen decor. They can be used in the microwave, freezer, broiler, oven or on the stove to cook up a variety of dishes (though they're best for smaller servings).

Why we like the Staub ceramic pumpkin dishes:

They are oven and stove safe up to 572 degrees.

The dishes feature a beautiful, scratch-resistant finish.

They are moisture-resistant and retain heat well.

Choose from two colors; classic pumpkin orange or black (which adds a fun witchy cauldron aesthetic to the pumpkin-shaped dish). Both are on sale now at Amazon for $35 (regularly $57). Shop the orange version below.

The black version offers a faster shipping time, so you may want to go with that selection if you're having an early Halloween party.

Staub 5-quart cast iron pumpkin cocotte: Save $90

Amazon

Looking for something a bit larger? This five-quart pumpkin cocotte is great for cooking up fall favorites like pumpkin pies or hearty fall stews or casseroles.

"This cast iron pot is just such a gem. it looks so festive sitting on a burner anytime during the fall and Thanksgiving season, and it performs like a dream," one Amazon reviewer says. "I often use it to put pre-made stew in and just the heat of the stew warms the cast iron, it maintains this temp for an hour or more."

Why we like the Staub five-quart cast iron pumpkin cocotte:

It's made with cast iron to provide more even heating.

It's easy to clean and doesn't require seasoning.

It comes with an easy-to-grip handle.

Related content from CBS Essentials