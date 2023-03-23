Home gym essentials: Best workout shoes of 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're working out at home, you need to invest in the proper workout shoes to prevent injuries and support your body. The workout shoes you wear matter. Experts say that softer or thicker midsoles can make a big difference when it comes to cushioning, making that type of shoe a great choice for maintaining postures in various workout poses. But if you're running on a treadmill, less supportive shoes might help improve your running speed. The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best workout shoes of 2023 that suit a variety of exercise-focused activities.

Whether you're taking a class on the spin bike or hitting 12-3-30 on the treadmill, there are some great sneaker options available from Nike, Brooks, Adidas and more for your home fitness session.

Top products in this article

On Cloudsurfer (women's), $160

On Cloudsurfer (men's), $160

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes, $140

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe, $100

Below, the best workout shoes for 2023.

These workout shoes all have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of excellent reviews. Looking for a wallet-friendly workout shoe? We've found shoe options for every budget. Some of these workout shoes from Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods and more are even on sale now. All come in additional colors and some come in different widths. Keep reading to shop the best workout shoes of 2023.

On Cloudsurfer

On

One of On's earliest running shoes, The Cloudsurfer, has received a makeover. The shoe has a new look and new cushioning technology in the midsole using computer-optimized technology. This new shoe made for both men and women is out today. Find it in four colors.

On Cloudsurfer (women's), $160

On Cloudsurfer (men's), $160

Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature women's indoor cycling shoes

Nike

If you have a spin bike in your home gym, pick up a pair of indoor cycling shoes.

These from Nike come in six colors and are super breathable.

Nike SuperRep Cycle 2 Next Nature women's indoor cycling shoes, $82 with the code SPRING (reduced from $120)

On Cloudswift men's running shoe

Nordstrom

Run on the treadmill in these sock-fit shoes. They have a ribbed lacing cage to keep your foot secure and a springy foam sole. Find them in eight colors.

On Cloudswift men's running shoe, $150

Nike Free Run 2 women's shoes

Nike

The grooves in the soles of these Nikes give them a barefoot-like feel. Find these running shoes in three colors. They're currently on sale.

Nike Free Run 2 women's shoes, $85 (reduced from $110)

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods

Find tons of options in these running shoes.

They come in narrow, medium, wide and extra wide widths, plus seven colors. They have a mesh upper for breathability.

Brooks men's Ghost 15 running shoes, $140

Adidas men's Ultraboost 1.0 DNA running shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods

These running shoes, which come in seven colors, are made in part of ocean plastic. They have interchangeable webbing strips so you can show your team pride.

Adidas men's Ultraboost 1.0 DNA running shoes, $200

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe

Nordstrom

The men's Free Run shoes have laces that link to the sole for a secure fit. These lightweight running shoes have a flexible sole and a sock upper.

Find them in 11 colors. Prices vary.

Nike men's Free Run 5.0 running shoe, $100

Lululemon Chargefeel Low women's workout shoe

Lululemon

These shoes are designed for running and training. Find them in five colors. You can test them for 30 days and return them for a full refund if you're not satisfied.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low women's workout shoe, $138

Hoka Challenger 7

Fleet Feet

While these Hokas are made for the trail, they're also a great option for your indoor treadmill. The Hoka Challenger 7 shoes feature a recycled mesh upper with improved breathability and soft foam, plush cushioning on the midsole and proprietary rubber along the bottom.

Hoka Challenger 7, $145

Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

Hoka's Clifton 8 running shoes boast a streamlined silhouette, breathable mesh upper and foam midsole for extra cushioning while pounding the pavement (or your foldable walking treadmill). With a 4.5-star rating, it's no wonder the Clifton 8 is one of the brand's bestselling shoes. Available in both men's and women's sizes.

"This is my second pair of Hokas and I really like them. They are comfortable and provide a lot of cushion. I am in the medical field and always on my feet. These provide great cushioning and I feel great at the end of the day," a reviewer wrote. "I have another pair that I use for exercise and they are perfect for long walks or runs."

Women's Hoka Clifton 8, $112 (reduced from $140)

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III

Amazon

The Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III running shoes are meant to allow your feet to move in the most natural way possible while running. They simulate the barefoot running experience while still providing grip and protection for your feet.

"I have noticed significant differences in my posture and mobility since wearing these shoes." wrote one Amazon reviewer "They are also so light and comfortable to wear all day long."

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite III, $152 and up

