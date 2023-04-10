The best deals on air fryers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kalorik via Walmart

Surprise! April is a great time to be shopping for an air fryer. There are plenty of great air fryer deals to choose from right now. We've found air fryer deals from your favorite brands, including Dash, Cosori, Instant Pot, Philips, Ninja and more.

Walmart and Amazon have some amazing air fryer deals going on right now.

The best air fryer deals you can shop right now

Shop our selection of the best air fryer deals.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer



Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Its feature set is simple, but the price of this air fryer can't be beat.

It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $60)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)



Amazon

The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this 4.7-star-rated air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $80 after coupon (regularly $100)

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Walmart

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device is a space-saving solution for meals.

This kitchen gadget can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $99

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)



Here's another good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens.

An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $90 (regularly $150)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart)

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer features an eight-quart pot that holds up to a seven-pound chicken or eight breasts.

It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart), $170 (regularly $200)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. It comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $200)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer

Instant Pot via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save money on this higher-end Instant Pot model.

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.) This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $250 (reduced from $280)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

This Baby Yoda- or Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is on sale right now on Amazon. The deal brings the model's $116 price tag down to $100.

Four other Star Wars themes are available on Amazon, and while none of the others are marked as on sale, they're basically going for $100 each, too. The one exception: The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini. It's listed right now on Amazon for $80. But note: The BB-8 model is a 3-quart model (hence, why it's an Instant Pot Duo Mini). The Baby Yoda and/or Grogu version, known as Little Bounty, is a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $116)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $200 (regularly $270)

Related content from CBS Essentials