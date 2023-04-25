The best deals at the Our Place Spring Sale: Save up to 25% on popular cookware including the Our Place Always Pan

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our Place

Looking to upgrade your cookware? The Our Place Spring Sale is on now. The deals event is a great chance to save on some of the brand's most popular kitchen essentials. Our Place's ultra-trendy Always Pan is marked down during the sale. You can take up to 25% off on the coveted kitchen item today, plus shop deals on tons of Our Place items.

It's a great time to spring clean your kitchen cabinets, toss those formerly nonstick pans and make room for some new cookware. The Our Place sale is a timely opportunity to treat yourself to some new pots and pans or even pick up a Mother's Day gift that mom will love.

Top products in this article

Our Place Always Pan, $115 (reduced from $150)

Our Place Perfect Pot, $132 (reduced $165)

Our Place ovenware set, $156 (reduced from $195)

The Our Place Alway Pan is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. The multipurpose pan is designed to meet ten different cooking needs in one pan. Plus, its nonstick coating makes cleanup a breeze. Thanks to its many functions, it's an excellent investment for small kitchens. It also looks great (no need to store it away -- I get tons of compliments even when it's sitting out on the counter or stove).

Our Place is far from a one hit wonder. The brand makes a ton of other amazing cookware options, including ovenware, plates, cups, cutting boards and more. And thanks to the brand's fun color ways, putting several pieces together in your kitchen provides a Pinterest-worthy home look.

Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Our Place Spring Sale this week.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0: $115

Our Place

Designed to do the work of ten cookware pieces, the recently released Always Pan 2.0 can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, bake, boil, serve and store. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it. The pan includes Thermakind, Our Place's advanced, long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating to make cooking and cleanup a breeze.

Complete with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in eight color variations.

Our Place Always Pan, $115 (reduced from $150)

Our Place cast iron Always Pan: $124

Our Place

The cast iron version of the popular Our Place Always Pan is also on sale. The 10-inch cast iron pan can be used to grill, sear, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, stew and serve.

It comes in seven color options including lavender, sage green and charcoal.

Our Place Cast iron Always Pan, $124 (reduced from $155)

Our Place ovenware set: $156

Our Place

Love to bake? Consider this aesthetically pleasing (and highly functional) ovenware set.

The five-piece set includes a 21"x 11.8" oven pan, 13.6" x 8.4" main bake dish, 11" x 6.5" side bake dish, 11" x 5.2" loaf pan and a 10.8" x 16.4" silicone oven mat. It comes in six colors including lavender, sage and blue salt.

Our Place ovenware set, $156 (reduced from $195)

Our Place Perfect Pot: $132

Our Place

The Our Place Perfect Pot is an 8-in-1 family-sized, stovetop-to-oven nonstick pot that can replace your stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, colander, braiser and spoon rest. The 5.5-quart pot is made without PTFEs, PFOAs, other PFAS and other toxic materials. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its nonstick coating.

Our Place Perfect Pot, $132 (reduced $165)

Our Place Home Cook Duo: $236

Our Place

Grab this dynamic duo -- the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot -- together for a better price than buying them separately. You can choose whatever color combination you want.

Our Place Home Cook Duo, $236 (reduced from $315)

Our Place Walnut cutting board: $65 (31% off)

Our Place

This versatile, no-mess cutting board is made of premium black walnut wood. It keeps your knives sharp and includes a helpful juice trench to minimize messes.

Our Place Walnut cutting board, $65 (reduced from $95)

Our Place mug set: $30 (save 25%)

Our Place

This set includes four limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. You can choose from three color options.

Our Place mug set, $30 (reduced from $40)

Our Place plate sets: Save up to 25%

Our Place

Our Place has two plate sets on sale now. Each comes with four to eight hand-spackled ceramic plates. There are five color options to choose from.

Our Place main plate set (four plate set), $40 (reduced from $50)

Our Place side plate set (four plate set), $30 (reduced from $40)

Related content from CBS Essentials