A dash cam records video while you drive your car, and since it's basically collecting evidence, a good, reliable dash cam can be invaluable to you (and your insurance company!) should you get in an accident.

If you don't already own one of these devices, then we have good news for you: A dash cam is a relatively inexpensive add-on that is compatible with just about any vehicle. Here's a look at some of the top-rated dash cams you can buy right now at Walmart, Amazon and elsewhere.

There have been a lot of advancements in dash cams since analog video versions debuted in law-enforcement cars of the 1980s. Today's dash cams offer state-of-the-art features like 4K resolution, voice control, night vision and more. Some dash cams have sensors that detect accidents; they capture footage even while your car is parked and unattended.

Below are the best dash cams we found at Walmart, Amazon and elsewhere. All are rated 4 stars or higher (out of 5) by users. You'll see a range of cameras: from simple options for the budget-conscious, to souped-up versions that record the front, back and inside of your car, plus audio.

70mai smart HD dash cam

Amazon

This affordable dash cam records HD footage, takes voice commands and offers night vision. It has a sensor that records and saves any collision to its own so-called "event file." And while the camera automatically overrides older videos, all videos can be saved and stored locally on a microSD memory card. This camera has built-in Wi-Fi, which allows you to use your phone or device to watch real-time footage, play recorded videos and download files.

70mai smart dash cam, $34 (reduced from $50)

Yada 1080p roadcam

Walmart

This simple HD dash cam, with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, has a sensor that records even while you're parked -- the better to capture any break-ins or dings. Like the idea of this one, but want something more elaborate? Choose from three more advanced options, all available at Walmart.

Yada 1080p roadcam, $30

Rove R2 4K dash cam

Amazon

This 4K dash cam with night vision lets you download video footage directly to your phone via an app. The device features built-in GPS that records your driving location and speed. It also offers motion detection, a 150-degree wide-angle lens, crash-detecting sensors, loop-cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-motion video and more.

Rove R2 4K dash cam, $120

Nexar Beam GPS dash cam

Nexar

This HD dash cam from Nexar has a built-in GPS. It records your drives to its app, and backs up important moments to the brand's cloud for free. If your car is hit while parked, it records automatically upon impact, and sends you real-time alerts.

Download the Nexar app on your phone or device to receive emergency alerts, and even a link to 911. After an incident, the device will generate an accident report that notes your speed, location and impact force.

Nexar Beam GPS dash cam, $140

Rexing V1 4K car dash cam

Amazon

This app-enabled dash cam records 2160p video with a 170-degree lens. If your vehicle is hit while parked, the device automatically starts recording. It can also be set to record 24/7. New recordings overwrite old recordings, but when the gravity sensor detects a collision, the current video will be locked so you don't lose it.

Rexing V1 4K car dash cam, $90 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Vantrue N4 three-channel 4K dash cam

Amazon

This higher-end, dash-cam kit features a 155-degree front-camera lens, a 165-degree inside-camera lens (plus audio) and a 160-degree rear-camera lens. All this coverage makes this product an excellent option for rideshare drivers. The front camera boasts 2160p resolution, while the rear camera's is 1080p. The cameras adjust to film in the dark, and they begin recording when your parked car is hit.

Vantrue N4 three-channel 4K dash cam, $240 after coupon (reduced from $300)

HaHoco 1080p dash cam

Amazon

This HD dash cam has a 170-degree wide-angle lens, and its LCD screen allows you to monitor and replay moments. The device comes with a two-year warranty, and promises lifetime technical support and parts replacement. This dash cam comes with both a suction-cup mount and an adhesive-backed mount -- choose which you prefer. Its built-in sensor detects crashes and shakes, and locks the footage to prevent accidental erasure or overwriting. It also offers night vision, and records your car's surroundings at all times via its parking-monitor mode.

HaHoco dash cam 1080p full HD, $28 after coupon (reduced from $50)

