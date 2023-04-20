The best 4/20 deals to shop during the marijuana 'holiday'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

April 20, known by some as 420 Day, is an unofficial holiday in stoner culture. (The date is a reference to 420, one of the many slang terms for marijuana.) Predictably, some of the biggest and best known brands in the marijuana industry are offering special deals to celebrate today's marijuana "holiday."

Not into weed? Not a problem -- anyone can take advantage of today's fast food deals, including 20% discounts at White Castle and Jack in the Box.

Here are our favorite 4/20 deals you can get today, including a few deals that last until the end of the week.

Save 20% on Pax vaporizers

Pax

Pax, one of the best-known names in dry flower vaporizers, is offering a two-day 20% off deal on its most popular products. The sleek and compact Pax Mini is designed to heat (not burn) flower and offers two hours of battery life on a single charge. It's been reduced from $150 to $120 through April 21. The more advanced Pax Plus offers more color options, adjustable bowl sizing, a multi-tool and multiple heating modes -- it's been reduced rom $250 to $200.

Note: While marijuana is legal (or decriminalized) in many places throughout the U.S., it remains illegal on the federal level and in some states. Be sure to check your local laws before buying.

Pax Mini vaporizer, $120 (reduced from $150)

Pax Plus vaporizer, $200 (reduced from $250)

Save up to 40% on Levo oil infusers and bundles

Levo

Forget the old, inefficient way of making edibles and weed-infused butter. Levo oil infusers take raw flower, activates it and infuses it into an oil of your choice. (My own personal favorite is infused coconut oil -- it makes the most delicious brownies.) A large number of Levo models are on sale now for up to 40% off, including some bundle packages perfect for making your own infused gummies.

The device looks sleek and is easy to use, with presets for different types of oil and butter. The entire activation and infusion process takes about three hours.

Levo II, $240 (reduced from $400)

420 Special Gummy Edibles Making Kit with Levo II, $320 (reduced from $535)

The best 4/20 fast food deals

Jack's Edible Assortment food trucks will be offering free treats in the Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco areas on April 20. Jack in the Box

Got the munchies? A number of popular food chains are offering special limited-time deals to coincide with 4/20. Jack in the Box is offering a Pineapple Express Shake for $4.20 (through April 24) and Pineapple Express air fresheners for $2. If you're a 'The Jack Pack' member, you can get 20% off your order, once a day, through April 23.

White Castle, the chain featured in the 2004 stoner comedy 'Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,' has its own 4/20-inspired deal: You'll get 20% off your order today in stores with this coupon. You can get the deal in-app with the code CRAVINGS.

And that's not all. You'll find 4/20 deals at Fatburger (get a classic burger for $4.20), Smashburger (get four single-patty burgers for $20), Carl's Jr. (get a six-piece jalapeno popper, small fry and onion rings for $4.20) and Del Taco (get eight snack tacos for $4.20).

