Super gear for Cincinnati Bengals fans before the Super Bowl

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

bengals.jpg
Getty Images

It's official. On Feb. 13, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams for the title of Super Bowl LVI champions. 

Bengals fans, you've been waiting 33 years for your team to make their Super Bowl comeback. It's time to show your love for the Cincinnati Bengals and wear some loud and proud Bengals merch. We found all the best Bengals gear the internet has to offer. We've found options for everyone, from bandwagon fans to long-time fans looking for the best Cincinnati Bengals hats, hoodies, tees and accessories.

Before you slip into something sporty, do you have everything you need before the Super Bowl? Is your TV ready? Samsung just put its best TVs for watching sports on sale ahead of the Super Bowl. And if it's time to level up your TV audio, these are the best soundbar deals you can get right now. What's your seating situation like? Check out these bean bags and other easy seating so everyone can be comfortable during the game. You'll also need easy, impressive food to order for your Super Bowl party -- and an airfryer or an Instant Pot to keep it all warm.

While you're planning your Super Bowl party setup, keep scrolling to shop Super Bowl essentials. 

Simple Modern Bengals 30-ounce tumbler: $35

bengals-tumbler.jpg
Simple Modern via Amazon

This officially licensed vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and will keep your beverage nice and cold. The lids and straws are top rack dishwasher safe. 

Simple Modern Bengals 30-ounce tumbler, $35

$35 at Amazon

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI bound side patch adjustable hat: $30

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI bound side patch adjustable hat: $30
Fanatics

This Bengals ball cap features the Bengals logo on the front and Super Bowl LVI on the side. 

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl LVI bound side patch adjustable hat: $30

$30 at Fanatics

NFL micro raschel throw blanket: $30

NFL micro raschel throw blanket
The Northwest Company via Amazon

How cool is this Bengals blanket? Stay cozy and look cool in this officially licensed 46 by 60-inch black and orange blanket.

NFL micro raschel throw blanket, $30

$30 at Amazon

Cincinnati Bengals majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound slub v-neck pullover hoodie: $75

Cincinnati Bengals women's Super Bowl LVI bound slub v-neck pullover hoodie
Fanatics

Worried about spilling queso dip down your new duds? This lightweight Bengals hoodie is machine washable. 

Cincinnati Bengals majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound slub v-neck pullover hoodie, $75

$75 at Fanatics

NFL charcoal relaxed-fit T-shirt: $28

NFL charcoal relaxed fit t-shirt
Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

Wear this shirt and look extra FAN-tastic while you sing the Bengals fight song. "Touchdown Bengals, get some points upon that board and win a game for Cincinnati!"

NFL charcoal relaxed fit T-shirt, $28

$28 at Amazon

Team slogan short sleeve: $28

bengals-slogan-tee.jpg
Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

Are you part of Who Dey Nation? This pre-shrunk Bengals T-shirt is made with ringspun cotton and polyester. 

Team slogan short sleeve, $28

$28 at Amazon

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Nike Super Bowl LVI bound name and number shirt: $42

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Nike Super Bowl LVI bound name and number shirt: $42
Fanatics

Wear this jersey to show your love for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as you watch him try to go all the way Feb. 13. 

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Nike Super Bowl LVI bound name and number shirt, $42

$42 at Fanatics

Team fan apparel NFL game day hooded sweatshirt: $55

team-fan-apparel-nfl-gameday-hooded-sweatshirt.jpg
Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

Stay cozy and show off your team spirit with this hooded Bengals sweatshirt. Order it ASAP so it arrives before the Super Bowl. 

Team fan apparel NFL game day hooded sweatshirt, $55

$55 at Amazon

Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat: $32

Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat
Fanatics

Bet you don't have a hat like this yet. The adjustable cap comes in black and features a velcro-back closure. 

Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI bound MVP adjustable hat, $32 

$32 at Fanatics

Siskiyou sports NFL rhinestone earrings: $10

Siskiyou sports NFL rhinestone earrings
Siskiyou via Amazon

If you're looking to add some sparkle to your Bengals game day outfit, try these earrings. These rhinestone one-inch hoop earrings feature a floating Bengals logo. They are made with hypoallergenic fishhook posts.

Siskiyou sports NFL rhinestone earrings, $10

$10 at Amazon

Franklin Sports youth NFL football receiver gloves: $25

Franklin Sports youth NFL football receiver gloves
Franklin Sports Store via Amazon

These youth gloves are officially licensed by the NFL. They feature the authentic Bengals team logo and have a silicone palm with extended thumb and forefinger coverage. They're currently sold in two sizes. 

Franklin Sports youth NFL football receiver gloves, $25

$25 at Amazon

First published on February 1, 2022 / 3:38 PM

