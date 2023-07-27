First Alert Weather: The heat has arrived

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While hot, this stretch of weather will not technically be a heat wave.

A powerful ridge of high pressure will move in today and will stick around through Saturday morning, bringing with it hot & humid weather.

Temperature and heat index over the next couple of days KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures were in the 80s as late as 4 a.m. this morning and we only dropped down to below 75° thanks to some brief morning rain.

The relief from the heat won't last long. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-80s with highs right at 90°.

Today's heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week and maybe even the hottest day of the year.

I expect highs will hit 92° with heat indexes hitting 100°-105°. Not only will it be extremely hot during the afternoon, but the morning hours will also see temperatures in the mid-70s. This means we will see little in the way of relief from the heat for those who do not have air conditioning.

Heat Advisory expected on Friday at 9 a.m. KDKA Weather Center

The heat comes to an end on Saturday with some strong storms that will roll through before sunrise. This will be the best chance for rain for the day but I can't rule out some rain continuing off and on throughout the day on Saturday.

Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid-70s but we will likely see the coolest weather of the day arriving just before the day ends. I have Saturday highs still in the upper 80s.

The heat breaks on Sunday with more seasonal weather around for next week.

The coolest day of the next week will be on Monday - I have highs in the upper 70s.

7-day forecast: July 27, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

