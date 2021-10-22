Live

7 stylish sofa beds that are actually comfortable

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

Hashtag Home Earle Full Velvet Split Back Convertible Sofa
Sofa beds don't have to be dowdy. See: the Hashtag Home Earle sofa bed from Wayfair in a light teal velvet. Wayfair

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guests' stay at your place, and what's even worse is if it's an eyesore, too. So if you're in the market for a new couch, invest in a modern and comfortable option that looks good and won't put a crick in their back.

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons simply lay flat to form a bed. Below, seven stylish sofa beds from Amazon, Wayfair, AllModern and more. These comfortable sofa beds are reviewer-loved and range in price from affordable to splurge-worthy.

Esteves square arm sofa

Esteves Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair

Choose from gray or beige in this affordable, modern sofa from Hashtag Home, available on Wayfair, that folds down into a bed.

"It was exactly what I needed for my small studio apartment," reviewer Euphrasia says. "I like that the backrest can be lowered halfway for a reclining feel."

Hashtag Home Esteves square arm sofa, $397

$397 at Wayfair

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper

Monroe Square Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

This gray convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," reviewer Dayna says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper, $760

$760 at Wayfair

Novogratz twin wide velvet split back futon

Novogratz Tallulah memory foam futon
Amazon

This memory foam, button-tufted futon comes in light green and pink on Wayfair -- just recline the back when it's time to sleep. (Matching accent chairs are also available.)

Novogratz twin wide velvet split back futon, $700 (reduced from $814)

$700 at Wayfair

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed

Helvey Sleeper Sofa Bed
AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps. It fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed. It's currently 30% off at AllModern. 

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed, $1,200 (reduced from $1,718)

1,200

Novogratz upholstered Cassidy futon

Novogratz upholstered Cassidy futon
Novogratz via Walmart

This couch-like ivory futon has a vintage design and velvet upholstery. You can recline the backrest to turn it into a bed. It's reduced from $600 to $369 at Walmart. 

Novogratz upholstered Cassidy futon, $369 (reduced from $600)

$369 at Walmart

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed

Morden Fort velvet reversible sleeper sectional sofa
Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," reviewer Alicia says. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $825

$825 at Amazon

Hashtag Home Earle velvet split back convertible sofa

Hashtag Home Earle velvet split back convertible sofa
Hashtag Home via Wayfair

The light teal hue of this convertible sofa is super unique, but you can also choose from more neutral tones. It has a velvet upholstery and midcentury-inspired design. Lower its backrest to create a full-size bed. This convertible sofa is currently 31% off at Wayfair. 

Hashtag Home Earle velvet split back convertible sofa, $620 (reduced from $901)

$620 at Wayfair

First published on August 11, 2021 / 3:43 PM

