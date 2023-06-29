SoloStove Fourth of July sale: Take 40% off SoloStove fire pits for summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SoloStove, the maker of trendy backyard SoloStove fire pits, is having an incredible Fourth of July sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on some of the brand's most popular fire pits, including the SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit. You can find SoloStove pits on Amazon, but right now you'll get the best deals if you go through SoloStove itself.

These portable fire pits are excellent for summer gatherings in the backyard, cuddling up by the fire after a dip in the pool or even for grilling meats or making s'mores on your next camping trip.

Best deals on SoloStove fire pits

SoloStove fire pits are easy to transport and to set up. We've found a bunch of smokeless options that are on sale during SoloStove's Fourth of July sale. Get your backyard ready for some unforgettable summer nights with one of these portable fire pit options below.

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit: $80

The Mesa is SoloStove's compact, tabletop fire pit option. It offers dual fuel capabilities and SoloStove's signature 360-degree Airflow so that anyone can easily ignite it and enjoy a smokeless, contained fire in their own backyard.

Right now, you can get the Mesa for $40 off. If you want to buy one for yourself and gift one to a friend or family member, you can save an extra $10 when you add multiple Mesas to your cart.

SoloStove Mesa tabletop fire pit, $80 (reduced from $120)

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit: $230 (save $170)

The Bonfire 2.0 is a large fire pit built for the backyard or camping. It allows you to easily light up smokeless fires anywhere for warmth. Add the also on-sale Yukon cast iron grill top for an easy (and portable!) way to sear veggies, steaks and more outdoors.

SoloStove Bonfire 2.0 fire pit, $230 (reduced from $400)

SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit: $430 (save $320)

The SoloStove Yukon 2.0 is a wider option that is meant for larger group gatherings. Everyone can stay warm around the smokeless fire while spending some quality time together in the backyard.

SoloStove Yukon 2.0 fire pit, $430 (reduced from $750)

SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit: $200 (save $100)

The SoloStove Ranger is a great size for adventurers. It's larger than the tabletop Mesa but more portable than the Bonfire and Yukon, allowing you to more easily take it to the beach or on a camping excursion. Right now, you can get the SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit for $100 off.

SoloStove Ranger 2.0 fire pit, $200 (reduced from $300)

