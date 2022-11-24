Update: All eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge reopen after multi-vehicle injury crash

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

PIX Now PIX Now 11:12

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – All Eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge have been cleared following a major multi-vehicle injury accident that hospitalized several victims Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) first tweeted about the accident around 1:08 p.m., noting there was multiple injuries and that drivers should avoid the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.

Accident East bound in the bay bridge. Accident at treasure island. Fire trucks on scene and two left lanes blocked. #baybridge pic.twitter.com/oxpczSAI07 — David Lamadrid (@DavidLamadrid65) November 24, 2022

At first the injury count from the SFFD was six people, but by 1:34 p.m. the department tweeted at 18 people were injured and four ambulances were called to transfer as many victims to nearby hospitals.

None of the injuries were serious, according to SFFD.

UPDATE: 4th ambulance on the scene now- 18 patients- 4 of whom required transport to an ER- All injuries NOT life-threatening. This is in the tunnel 80EB BAY BRIDGE- If you are on the bridge THANK YOU for your patience. @CHPSanFrancisco https://t.co/XVfSXGYJGD — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 24, 2022

At 1:54 p.m., SFFD tweeted that the accident was secured. Crews treated a total of 16 people on scene -- eight adults and eight juveniles. Only two victims needed to be transported to a the hospital.

Authorities reported that all eastbound lanes in the Yerba Buena Island tunnel had been cleared by around 2:20 p.m. The incident lasted just over an hour. Travelers should anticipated residual delays.