Score the Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum for a whopping 25% off now at Amazon

Wayfair

Right now, you can score a hot deal on a top-rated cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner at Amazon. The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is currently just $353 (regularly $520) -- bringing it all the way down to it's Amazon Prime Day 2023 price. You can't lose on this stick vacuum deal.

The 4.2-star-rated Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

"This is a 'must have' vacuum. I can't believe I've been lugging around a heavy vacuum and a cord for years!" one Amazon reviewer says. "The suction is terrific and the first time I used it, it wasn't even on max suction and did a fantastic job. First time I used it the debris canister was so full I couldn't believe I had thought my house was clean."

Why we like the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum:

Reviewers report that it provides a thorough clean.

It was designed for pet owners with a detangling cleaner head featuring hair removal vanes.

The vacuum's filtration system traps 99.99% of particles and dust as small as 0.3 microns.

More top-rated cordless vacuums to consider

Shop cordless stick vacuums below. All of these options have at least a four-star rating or higher. They all include tons of positive reviews by customers. Many of these cordless vacuum models are on sale now.

Dyson

One of Dyson's latest cordless vacuums, the Dyson Gen5detect, features a new fifth generation Hyperdymium motor, spinning at up to 135,000 RPM. Just to put that in perspective, most vacuum motors typically run at 10,000 RPM. A super-fast vacuum might run up to 35,000 RPM.

The vacuum features a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system that can capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns3, and 99.9% of viruses. It also includes a reimagined Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which can now reveal twice the amount of microscopic dust. Dyson engineers designed the new light source to be positioned as low as possible in the endcap of the cleaner head, projecting a blade of light to illuminate particles on floors. The new machine features a built-in dusting and crevice tool, as well as a power button (instead of the classic trigger).

The Gen5detect offers up to 70 minutes of suction and a new user interface that can show you when your surface is clean in real-time. A piezo sensor uses acoustic sensing to count and categorize particle sizes. Bars on the LCD screen now rise and fall according to volume of particles being removed in real time.

Why we like the Dyson Gen5detect vacuum:

The vacuum has a powerful HEPA filter to combat dust, pet hair and allergens.

It comes with a two-year warranty for parts and labor.

It offers a lengthy 70 minute run time.

Samsung

This lightweight Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin so you can suck up more and empty less and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes before requiring a charge on its freestanding, dual charging station.

"I really like this vacuum and it's a much better option to clean my house than my loud, bulky, upright vacuum. The battery power gives me the freedom to move all over the house without having to unplug and move to another outlet. Super convenient and great upgrade for our family," a Samsung customer who purchased the Jet 90 says.

Why we like the Samsung Jet 90 cordless vacuum

It offers a 60-minute run time.

The vacuum is lightweight at just six pounds.

It can be used on hardwood, tile and carpets.

