The top-rated Eufy X8 robovac is 50% off at Amazon today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Eufy via Amazon

Eufy makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon -- and right now you can score one of the brand's most popular vacuum for a whopping 50% off.

Right now, the 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 is just $300, regularly $600. The 4.4-star-rated robot vac features twin turbines for more suction power, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Related: How we select our products



"I love this vacuum," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have a golden retriever and an Australian shepherd and this vacuum helps so much with keeping the hair tufts under control. It's not too loud or anything and it runs really well. I love that I can control it from my phone in case I forget to start it before I leave the house."

What we like about the Eufy X8 robot vacuum:

It offers smart object avoidance with LiDAR technology.

You can easily schedule cleans or start the vacuum with your smartphone.

The robovac's twin turbines can create up to 80% more airflow than eufy's single-turbine robotic vacuum.

More robot vacuum deals on Amazon

All the robot vacuum cleaners below have Amazon user review ratings of four stars or higher. Looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that can handle pet hair and dander? Check out our article on the best robot vacuums for pet hair, according to reviewers.

Amazon

The iRoobot Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars and is currently on sale at Amazon for $245.

An Amazon reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the reviewer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

The vacuum has a list price of $275, but you can score it for $245 right now.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is a great budget-friendly robot vacuum option.

It can provide 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, which can be good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. And don't worry about dumping out a dustbin daily. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

"These robots save me hours of time and get the job done better," one Amazon reviewer says. "I bought an i3+ and it self empties. I have to change the bag about once every 2-4 months. I don't mind the cost of the vacuum bags because they give me so many hours of my time back."

The robot vacuum is currently 27% off of it's list price of $550. Score it for $399 now for a limited time.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO:

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots on your floors.

Reviewers praise the Smart Map feature that allows you to direct the robovac to clean specific rooms.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum. "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

Be sure to add the $70 Amazon coupon when adding this robovac to your cart for the best deal.

What we like about the Lefant M210 robot vacuum:

Reviewers report that it's easy to setup.



It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.



The robovac offers six cleaning modes and works on hardwood floors and carpet.



Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, available on Amazon. It claims to be pet-friendly.

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

"This vac picks up a ton! It works better than our others," one Amazon reviewer says. "I like how it will also vacuum until the battery is low and then it will go back and charge, then finish the job. It also maps out your house which you can see in the app."

The vacuum is currently on sale for $300, but there is also a $100 Amazon coupon available. Be sure to click the coupon box on the product page before adding the Yeedi Vac 2 to your cart.

What we like about the Yeedi Vac 2:

It can detect and avoid obstacles such as pet messes or dog bowls. It offers a lengthy 110-minute run time.

Related Content from CBS Essentials

