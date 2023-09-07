CBS Mornings Deals: These stainless-steel toenail clippers are 50% off
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
ClipperPro Toenail Clipper
The ClipperPro was designed and patented by orthopedic surgeons. It's made with surgical-grade stainless-steel cutting blades and ergonomically designed to cut at a variety of angles. Get one now for 50% off at CBS Deals.
ClipperPro Toenail Clipper, $30 (regularly $60)
Thermal Blush by Ashunta Sheriff Beauty
This shimmer liquid blush for cheeks and lips can react to your skin's natural pH level to give you a flushed look. The beauty product is infused with botanical ingredients, including the antioxidant neem leaf extract, vitamin E, hydrating sunflower seed and jojoba oil. It's on sale for 42% off.
Thermal Blush by Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, $15 (regularly $26)
NFL Vinyl Car Mat Set 4pc by Fanmats
These car mats are made from 100% vinyl. They can help protect your vehicle's flooring with ribs that help remove dirt. They can be cleaned with a water hose. These mats feature a molded 3D team logo in team colors. Choose from all NFL and NCAA teams.
This four-pack is on sale for 20% off.
NFL Vinyl Car Mat Set 4pc by Fanmats, $60 (regularly $75)
MAXX Touch 16 Quart Air Fryer Oven by Kalorik
This nine-in-one kitchen gadget can air-fry your favorite foods, make crisp-crust personal pizzas (up to 8-inches), bake pastries, proof dough and dehydrate fruit. It's on sale for 44% off.
MAXX Touch 16 Quart Air Fryer Oven by Kalorik, $100 (regularly $180)
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This bedding accessory is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This power station is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Take 50% off this reusable water bottle
- CBS Mornings Deals: This weighted massaging pad is 40% off
for more features.