CBS Mornings Deals: These stainless-steel toenail clippers are 50% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

ClipperPro via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

ClipperPro Toenail Clipper

ClipperPro via CBS Deals

The ClipperPro was designed and patented by orthopedic surgeons. It's made with surgical-grade stainless-steel cutting blades and ergonomically designed to cut at a variety of angles. Get one now for 50% off at CBS Deals.

ClipperPro Toenail Clipper, $30 (regularly $60)

$30 at CBS Deals

Thermal Blush by Ashunta Sheriff Beauty

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty via CBS Deals

This shimmer liquid blush for cheeks and lips can react to your skin's natural pH level to give you a flushed look. The beauty product is infused with botanical ingredients, including the antioxidant neem leaf extract, vitamin E, hydrating sunflower seed and jojoba oil. It's on sale for 42% off.

Thermal Blush by Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, $15 (regularly $26)

$15 at CBS Deals

NFL Vinyl Car Mat Set 4pc by Fanmats

Fanmats via CBS Deals

These car mats are made from 100% vinyl. They can help protect your vehicle's flooring with ribs that help remove dirt. They can be cleaned with a water hose. These mats feature a molded 3D team logo in team colors. Choose from all NFL and NCAA teams.

This four-pack is on sale for 20% off. 

NFL Vinyl Car Mat Set 4pc by Fanmats, $60 (regularly $75)

$60 at CBS Deals

MAXX Touch 16 Quart Air Fryer Oven by Kalorik

Kalorik via CBS Deals

This nine-in-one kitchen gadget can air-fry your favorite foods, make crisp-crust personal pizzas (up to 8-inches), bake pastries, proof dough and dehydrate fruit. It's on sale for 44% off. 

MAXX Touch 16 Quart Air Fryer Oven by Kalorik, $100 (regularly $180)

$100 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 9:38 AM

