Save big on OLED and QLED TVs during Samsung's fall deals

Samsung

If you've been planning to upgrade your primary TV or add a new smart TV to your home, do it now, while Samsung is offering major deals ahead of the Discover Samsung fall sale. While this much-anticipated sale officially kicks off on September 11, the retailer is offering slashed prices on bestselling smart TVs, including Samsung's "The Frame," plus a wide range of OLED and QLED TVs you've had your eye on.

12 awesome Samsung smart TV deals we've discovered so far

When you head over to Samsung's website, you won't need to search too hard to discover these and other really impressive deals on the company's best and most popular smart TVs. Here are a dozen money-saving deals we've already uncovered:

Enjoy huge savings on any size Samsung smart TV

In conjunction with the Discover Samsung sale, the company has gone all out by offering really impressive deals on virtually all of its popular smart TVs. Right now you can save big on everything from 32-inch models (perfect for a small space or child's bedroom), to 55- or 65-inch TVs (a great size for an average size living room or bedroom). However, if you want to go bigger, and we mean much bigger, Samsung has slashed the prices of its popular 75-inch and even 85-inch TVs too.

And for extra peace of mind when it comes to your TV investment, consider adding some protection for your purchase through the Samsung Care+ plan, which is available with two or four years of coverage.

Save on Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV

Samsung

Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV is not only one of the most unique TVs you can buy, it's also the most popular TV amongst our readers. So, if you've been wanting to hang one of these ultra-thin TVs on your wall at home, you can enjoy extra savings of between $50 and $1,000 during the Discover Samsung fall sale.

The 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch versions of "The Frame" are all on sale. All sizes of this TV utilize a QLED 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Each also offers a unique, anti-glare matte finish with a wide viewing angle. These TVs are able to generate billions of accurate colors that bring whatever you're watching to life with incredible detail.

Meanwhile, regardless of what size "The Frame" TV you purchase, it's only one inch thick and designed to be hung on a wall, just like a picture frame. The TV screen is actually surrounded by your choice of bezels that resemble a traditional picture frame. When you order the TV, you get to choose from a selection of frame colors and styles, so it blends in perfectly with your home's decor.

Whenever you're not watching a TV show, movie or sporting event, for example, instead of being turned off and having a large black rectangle hanging on your wall, "The Frame" is able to display your choice of famous works of art. Each piece of art is shown in high resolution, so the images look like real paintings. Even the artist's paintbrush strokes are typically clearly visible.

When watching TV on "The Frame," you get the benefit of Quantum Dot technology that showcases vivid and bright colors, taking full advantage of HDR (high dynamic range) to enhance detail and contrast. The TV continuously uses AI to analyze the content you're watching and optimizes it to flush out intricate detail in full 4K resolution. But if you're watching 720p or 1080p resolution content, the TV's upscaling feature upgrades the content to near 4K quality. Plus, with the help of Samsung's Tizen processor, you get all of the latest smart TV features at your disposal.

Additional Samsung TV deals worth checking out

Several Samsung models have made the cut for the best 55-inch and best 65-inch TVs for 2023. These popular models are on sale now, so check out these deals.

Samsung

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 726 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, Quantum HDR OLED, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: AI upscaling, Filmmaker mode, Dolby Atmos support, Q-Symphony support, Adaptive Sound+ support, split screen with multi-view, supports multiple digital voice assistants | Overall dimensions: 482. X 27.9 x 1.6 inches (without stand) | Weight: 35.7 pounds (without stand)

Typically priced at $1,900, this smart TV can be purchased for $1,500 at Samsung ahead of the Discover Samsung fall sale. In 2023, TVs with an OLED display are extremely popular because they can offer a contrast-rich and really sharp picture that features vivid and lifelike color, combined with a fast refresh rate and wide viewing angle support. This means you don't need to be sitting directly in front of the screen to clearly see it. Plus, the artificial intelligence built into many OLED TVs (including this one) analyzes each scene in real time and determines which areas need to be brighter or darkened to ensure consistent and accurate colors.

The Samsung S900C OLED Series 9 is the perfect addition to a living room. For a smaller size space, it is the ideal centerpiece for a home theater setup. Along with seeing accurate and dramatic colors, whatever you're watching will be enhanced and look more life-like thanks to AI upscaling. And with a maximum brightness of 726 nits, you'll be able to see a clear picture even if the room is brightly lit. You will also enjoy high-end sound thanks to Dolby Atmos support and Samsung's object tracking sound feature.

One of the perks of OLED technology is its ability to display bright colors, deep blacks and bright whites. However, this is one of the few TVs that has been Pantone Validated to ensure the colors being displayed are authentic and appear exactly as they were meant to look. Another feature people appreciate that is integrated into this TV is its thin design, so it looks great hanging on a wall, but it also maintains its sleek profile when mounted on its supplied stand.

Samsung

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 889.9 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 3x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, two speakers and built in subwoofer, 16:10 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, infinite contrast ratio, game mode input lag is 1.8ms | Overall dimensions: 56.8 x 32.7 x 0.4 inches (without stand) | Weight: 41.7 pounds (without stand)

Originally priced at $3,300, Samsung has slashed the price of this TV down to $2,800 ahead of the Discover Samsung fall sale. While QLED and Mini-LED TVs offer an impressively detailed and lifelike picture, someone looking for cutting-edge technology built into their TV should consider an OLED display. One of the features that set this Samsung 65-Inch S95C OLED apart is that this TV is incredibly thin and offers a modern design. If hung on a wall, for example, you'll barely notice its 0.4-inch thickness. Yet, the 65-inch display size is large enough to provide an average size room with a decently immersive picture.

Thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, you'll see whatever you choose to watch in incredible detail with excellent contrast, brightness and accurate colors. In fact, what's displayed on the screen is created using 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. This includes non-native 4K content that the TV upscales to near 4K using its Neural Quantum Processor. To ensure color accuracy, the TV is one of the few to offer Pantone Validation.

Using internal speakers and a subwoofer, this TV capitalizes on Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+ and when possible, 3D audio that nicely complements the action happening on the screen. And for gaming, you get Samsung's Game Motion Plus feature that can boost the refresh rate up to 144Hz when playing compatible PC-connected content. The S95C TV falls into the higher end of the mid-price range. The picture and sound quality take full advantage of the higher-end technology integrated into the TV, which makes it well worth the investment.

Samsung

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: Up to 4,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG| Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 3x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, impressive AI-based upscaling, two speakers plus built in subwoofer, Alexa and Google Assistant support, multi-view capabilities | Overall dimensions: 56.4 x 32.3 x 0.6 inches (without stand) | Weight: 49.4 pounds (without stand)

Right now, you can snag this 2023 version of the 65-inch, 8K resolution TV for $4,000 (reduced from $5,000). You're probably thinking, what could you possibly do with an 8K resolution TV when there's basically zero native 8K programming you can watch on it. Yes, this QLED television from Samsung is somewhat ahead of its time. But, thanks to integrated AI-upscaling, this TV will take 4K resolution content and do a really nice job upscaling it to near 8K quality. Thus, you'll be able to see more detail than ever before when watching your favorite shows, movies or sporting events, for example.

Like many other Samsung TV models, the QN900C offers decent quality built in speakers and a subwoofer, so even without an optional soundbar or surround sound system, the audio this TV generates sounds really good. However, since you're investing in such a high-end TV, we strongly recommend connecting a good quality speaker system to it, so you can really experience the Dolby Atmos sound when watching your favorite content. Oh and you're in luck. Many of Samsung's best soundbars and surround sound systems are also on sale. (Keep reading for more details on those sales.)

What sets this 8K resolution TV apart from 4K models is that it offers 7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution featuring 100% color volume thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot and Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ technology. And no matter where someone is sitting within the room, they'll see a clear picture, even from an angle. If you consider yourself an early adopter when it comes to the latest technology and you have the budget to invest in an 8K TV, the 2023 version of the Samsung 65 inch Neo 8K QN900C Series 9 offers a viewing experience that very few competitors can rival.

Don't forget to add a soundbar, like the Samsung Q990C for $400 off

To dramatically enhance the sound equality offered by any large, flat screen TV, we recommend investing in an optional soundbar or complete surround sound system.

Samsung

Right now, ahead of the Discover Samsung fall sale, you can find instant savings on some of Samsung's most popular soundbars and surround sound systems, including the Q-Series 11.1.4 Channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar Q990C.

It was $1,900, but it's on sale for $1,500 (a discount of $400).

You can also save 30% on the Q-Series 5.1.2 Channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar Q800C, which was $1,000, but is now on sale for $700 (that's $300 off).

If you're more budget conscious, check out the Q-Series 3.1 Channel Q60C soundbar, which is also on sale for 30% off, bringing the price down to $350 (from $500). Remember, since many of Samsung's TVs are designed to be hung on a wall, we suggest choosing a soundbar that can also be mounted on a wall (directly below the TV). With these and other Samsung soundbars and surround sound systems, the necessary wall mounting kit is included.

