Cyber Monday dishwasher deals: Save $500 on a whisper-quiet Samsung dishwasher, plus shop the best Cyber Monday home appliance deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Noticed that your dishwasher is a little noisy? Why not buy a new, practically silent dishwasher today? We've found the best Cyber Monday deal on a 39 dBA Samsung Bespoke smart linear dishwasher.

Stop worrying about stubborn holiday leftovers leaving residue on your dishes. This top-rated Samsung dishwasher is quiet and powerful. Plus, it's on sale for Cyber Monday.

Save $500 on a Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher

Samsung

Running at 39 decibels, the Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent. The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity.

Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator. Available shades include navy blue and "Tuscan steel."

The dishwasher is on sale now at Best Buy and Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $799 (regularly $1,170)

Best Cyber Monday dishwasher deals

The dishwashers we found aren't only quiet -- they're quite the appliance! These dishwashers feature all the latest tech to get caked-on food off your plates, bowls, cups and more. The latest and greatest in dishwasher tech includes a variety of fast-drying methods that won't melt plastic dishes.

Many of the racks on these dishwasher are adjustable, so you can fit a lot of dishes into every wash. And some of these dishwashers are smart dishwashers with Wi-Fi compatibility -- the better to monitor your dishwasher's progress from your compatible phone or device!

And the best thing yet? We've found Cyber Monday deals on all of them.

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)

Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant, 48-decibel Samsung dishwasher has not one or two racks, but three racks. The helpful, third rack holds utensils and other silverware.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $599 (regularly $810)

Samsung StormWash dishwasher (48 dBA)(stainless-steel), $599 (regularly $999)

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA)

Samsung

This 18-inch dishwasher is a great option for small kitchens. This compact kitchen appliance features Samsung's AutoRelease Door-Dry function. When engaged, the dishwasher door automatically opens after the wash cycle to circulate air, and allow for faster drying.

The machine features an express mode called Express 60 Cycle that can wash and dry a load of dishes in 60 minutes.

Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA), $769 (regularly $899)

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA)

Best Buy

Never pre-wash your plates again. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless-steel Maytag dishwasher features dual power filtration to filter and disintegrate any food in its path. The appliance's PowerBlast cycle uses high-pressure jets, high-water temps and hot steam to scours away foods that typically stick to dishes.

"Love this product, it is everything it said and more. The dual power filtration is a game changer," wrote a verified customer of the dishwasher on the Best Buy site.

Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA), $900

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA)

Best Buy

On the Best Buy site, one reviewer called this KitchenAid top-control built-in dishwasher the "best dishwasher we've ever owned."

"We absolutely love this dishwasher. It is super quiet, it cleans the dishes/pots/pans/casserole dishes impeccably clean, the drying function works perfectly (including Tupperware containers and lids)," the verified customer of the dishwasher wrote.

24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA), $949 (regularly $1,215)

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA)

Best Buy

This fingerprint-resistant LG dishwasher is outfitted with cool functions.

Its QuadWash uses four powerful spray arms to clean dishes from multiple angles. It uses LG's Dynamic Dry for a faster dry time. The EasyRack Plus feature lets you customize your racks with three different height settings.

24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA), $600 (regularly $800)

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA)

Best Buy

The inside of this Whirlpool dishwasher can be customized to your liking. The second rack can be lifted and lowered to accommodate larger dishes.

This machine comes with a three-piece basket to hold utensils that can be moved or separated to make more room.

Whirlpool large capacity built-in dishwasher (47 dBA), $669 (regularly $837)

Best Cyber Monday refrigerator deals

We've found top-rated, energy-efficient fridges with some truly useful features. These must-have kitchen appliances are all rated at least four stars and have tons of positive reviews. These fridges can be controlled and adjusted remotely, straight from your smartphone. Many of these refrigerators feature smart touch screens that allow you to text, share photos, play music and more.

Shop a selection of refrigerators with high-tech windows that let you see what's inside without ever opening the door; refrigerators that dispense customizable ice cubes; and refrigerators with compartments that can chill and freeze independently of the rest of your fridge.

Save $1,140 on a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub for Cyber Monday

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,140)

The refrigerator is also on sale at Samsung.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,000 (reduced from $4,500)

Save $900 on the LG french door counter-depth refrigerator with door-in-door and craft ice

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,500 (regularly $4,400)

Save $800 on a Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Save $560 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub



Samsung

Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $560 off right now.

The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge has a 4.9-star rating. The home appliance features Samsung's Family Hub. Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,400 (regularly $3,960)

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator

LG via Appliances Connection

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,328 (regularly $2,677)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,649 (regularly 1,832)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

Best Cyber Monday induction range and cooktop deals

Shop top-rated, on-sale induction ranges and induction cooktops from your favorite appliance brands.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range

Samsung

This Samsung induction range provides the visual appeal of gas cooking with the precision of induction cooking. This 4.6-star-rated smart range can be controlled via your smartphone or voice assistant. The appliance learns your cooking preferences and will recommend your most-used settings.

No air fryer? No problem. The Samsung smart slide-in induction range also includes a no pre-heat air fry mode.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,900 (regularly $3,060)

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $3,298 (regularly $4,178)

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range

Samsung

According to Samsung, this Instant Heat induction cooktop gets hotter faster than Samsung's gas or electric cooktops. The appliance generates heat directly through your cookware for a quick, concentrated boost in temp. The appliance's induction burners feature instant temperature control for more precise cooking.

This 4.6-star-rated smart induction range can be controlled via smartphone or voice assistant.

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range, $999 ($1,699)

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range



Frigidaire Store via Amazon

The brand claims that this 4.4-star-rated Frigidaire induction range can boil water 50% faster than a gas or electric cooktop. The kitchen appliance can self-clean with a fast steam-cleaning option. It features an air fryer function, a powerful convection fan and temperature precision technology for the most accurate baking and roasting.

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range, $1,199 (regularly $2,349)

Frigidaire Gallery Series induction range, $1,199 (regularly $2,349)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled induction slide-in range



LG

This 6.3-cubic-foot capacity LG smart induction range is outfitted with LEDs that display power levels next to each cooking element. Its induction elements heat super quickly and offer even cooking.

This 4.2-star-rated range offers convection baking. Its heating element is mounted on the rear wall, instead of the bottom, for more even heat.

The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App.

"We love the range. It boils water much faster than gas and the top is so easy to keep clean," wrote an LG customer who purchased the kitchen appliance.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled induction slide-in range, $2,099 (regularly $3,099)

Shop the best Cyber Monday electric range deals

We've found a selection of top-rated electric ranges you can buy online right now.

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range

LG

Save big on this 6.3-cubic-foot LG electric range right now.

The smart LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App. Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light.

"Loving this stove," wrote an LG customer who purchased the home appliance. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range, $999 (regularly $1,349)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range

Samsung via Best Buy

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" or "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range (white), $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range (white), $1,521 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo

Samsung

Samsung's Flex Duo lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures. The full oven can be split into two smaller units that can be heated independently.

This freestanding electric ranges features an air-fry function. It comes with an air-fry tray as well as a removable nonstick griddle.

The fingerprint-resistant Samsung smart range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,099 (regularly $1,500)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,099 (regularly $1,500)

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning



Best Buy

This freestanding GE electric range has a dual burner cooktop and an air-fry mode. It also features a fast preheat, a fifth element warming zone and a self-cleaning mode with steam clean.

"Bought this range over a month ago and I love it!" wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the GE appliance. "The convection bake cooks nice and even, no burnt spots. The power boil is fast and great if you're short on time. It definitely heats up my food [more quickly] and more evenly than my old unit. Looks beautiful in my kitchen."

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning, $800 (regularly $1,000)

Best Cyber Monday washer and dryer deals

Looking to score a deal on a top-rated washer and dryer? We've found the best deals on the most impressive laundry appliance sets in 2022.

Save $1,150 on a Samsung Bespoke laundry set

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

Best Buy has the best deal on the Bespoke washer and Bespoke dryer right now.

New Samsung Bespoke washer, $950 (regularly $1,689)

New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $950 (regularly $1,689)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

The laundry duo features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers just don't have. We're talking AI technology (appliances use it to recommend cleaning cycles) and Wi-Fi connectivity (which you tap into to run the show). When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer from this bestselling Samsung set comes with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh.

The matching dryer, meanwhile, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,718 (reduced from $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,359 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,359 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $2,463 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,232 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,232 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Looking for a top-loading washer? You can save $600 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set direct from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,398 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. The washer and dryer are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $779 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $699 (regularly $999)

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $230 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. Great choices for busy families, both machines include AI-powered Smart Dial to learn your favorite washing cycles and recommend specific ones. Samsung's super speed wash and super speed dry features can finish a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

The home appliance duo is highly rated by Samsung customers.

"I have had the pleasure of using both products the washer and dryer," wrote a Samsung customer who reviewed the set. "I love front-load washing machines because it seems like they clean better, so this one with all of its tech features make(s) for a very good washing machine. They did a great job on the appearance as it's very modern looking and very sleek."

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set, $1,953 (regularly $2,298)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology



Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $649 (regularly $1,049)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Samsung and Best Buy.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $649 (regularly $1,049)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,799 (regularly $2,599)

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $1,899 (regularly $2,799)

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set

GE via Best Buy

The 4.5-star-rated smart laundry duo can be controlled via smartphone, tablet or voice assistant. These GE appliances are equipped with a bunch of smart features, including extra cycles for active wear and casuals, customized stain removal technology and sensor dry to prevent over-drying laundry.

GE Profile smart washer and dryer set, $1,360 (regularly $1,800)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $800 (regularly $1,035)

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $800 (regularly $1,035)

More 2022 deals to shop now

Check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal articles below.

Related content from CBS Essentials