Samsung's "The Terrace" outdoor 4K TV: Everything you need to know

Like "The Frame," "The Terrace" is an entry in Samsung's line of so-called lifestyle TVs. Samsung via Amazon

If you're looking to buy a TV for outdoor movie nights or watch parties on your patio, and you're already a fan of Samsung sets, then Samsung's "The Terrace" outdoor TV should be on your shopping list. Here's a look at everything we know about the outdoor QLED smart 4K TV, including where we saw the best deals.

Top products in this article:

Least expensive "The Terrace" model: 55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, $2,997

Best package deal: 55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV plus The Terrace Soundbar, $4,200

What is "The Terrace"?

"The Terrace" was introduced to Samsung's line of so-called lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of "The Frame." While "The Frame" TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, "The Terrace" classes up your outdoor space. It is leaps and bounds above the monitor you drag out to the patio and prop up on a folding table -- it's a mountable, high-end smart TV, with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker, that's legitimately intended for outdoor use, come rain or shine.

"The Terrace" boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

How much does "The Terrace" cost?

"The Terrace" comes in three sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches. The 65-inch and 75-inch sets are made for two different kinds of outdoor environments, what Samsung calls Partial Sun (for use in a shaded outdoor area) and Full Sun (for use in an outdoor area with no shade). List prices start at $3,500, though we've found The Terrace on sale for less than $3,000.

55" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung via Amazon

The most basic version, and the most affordable, is the 55-inch model. The 55-inch version of "The Terrace" is a "Partial Sun" set. ("Full Sun" is not an option in this size.)

The "Partial Sun," 55-inch model is the most affordable version of "The Terrace." It lists for $3,500. The price is for the set only; a wall mount and "The Terrace" soundbar are extra.

We found a pretty big deal at Walmart, where you can pick up the set for $2,997.

55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, $2,997

65" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung via Amazon

If you need a bigger screen, and have a bigger budget, then the next step up from the 55-inch screen is the 65-inch. The 65-inch is available in "Partial Sun" and "Full Sun" models. The "Partial Sun" model lists for $5,000; the "Full Sun" edition for $10,000.

We found a big deal on the "Full Sun" model at Amazon: It's going $7,799, or more than 20% off list price. We also found a deal on the "Partial Sun" set at Walmart, where you can pick one up for $4,297.

65" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV, $4,297

65" Samsung The Terrace Full Sun outdoor 4K TV, $7,799

75" Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung via Amazon

The largest version of "The Terrace" is the 75-inch set. Like the 65-inch version of "The Terrace," the 75-inch model is available in "Partial Sun" and "Full Sun." The "Partial Sun" set lists for $6,500; the "Full Sun" model lists for $13,000, though Samsung has it marked down to $10,000. Amazon has a similar deal.

75" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV (2020 model), $6,500

75" Samsung The Terrace Full Sun outdoor 4K TV, $10,000

As we said earlier, "The Terrace" may be mounted, but a wall mount is not included with the TV, and must be purchased separately. And while "The Terrace" comes with a built-in speaker, audiophiles may want to bundle their set with "The Terrace" soundbar. Here are a couple of deals we spotted on the water- and dust-proof soundbar front.

Samsung 55-inch "The Terrace" outdoor TV with "The Terrace" soundbar

Samsung

Right now, Samsung's offering the $1,200 "The Terrace" Soundbar with Dolby 5.1 for $700 when bundled with the purchase of "The Terrace" TV. You can even get TV-and-soundbar deals at Amazon and Walmart that are cheaper than the purchase of a set alone.

55" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV plus The Terrace Soundbar, $4,200

75" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV plus The Terrace Soundbar (2020 model), $5,195

75" Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun outdoor 4K TV plus The Terrace Soundbar, $5,497

