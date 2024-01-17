Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone right now and enjoy huge savings

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung just announced three versions of its new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones, featuring big, AI-powered advancements. The phones can create a text-based summary of a voice recording; instantly enhance your digital images or videos; perform real-time language translation and much more. So, if you're excited to discover how AI can enhance your experience using a smartphone, you'll want to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra now.

Both Samsung and Best Buy are offering some enticing pre-order deals, including enhanced trade-in credit, a memory upgrade, plus bonus credit or an e-gift card. Even bigger savings is available to students. The new phones begin shipping Jan. 29.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung

Head over to Samsung's website right now to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and get up to $750 in enhanced trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade and $100 in bonus Samsung credit. This deal is only available for a limited time.

The biggest innovations in of the new Galaxy S24 smartphones use artificial intelligence. Perform real-time language translation when speaking on the phone, during in-person conversations or when text messaging. Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh.

This new smartphone runs Android 14 and features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution. The screen also offers 2,600 nits brightness. The S23 Ultra comes bundled with 12GB of RAM and has a main rear-facing camera that offers an incredible 200MP resolution. It's IP68 rated for water resistance.

The S24 Ultra measures 6.38 x 3.11 x 0.33 inches and weighs 8.21 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors, including titanium gray, cobalt violet, amber yellow and onyx black. Choose between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy processor, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,300.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24+ smartphone right now from Samsung's website and get up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade and $75 in Samsung credit.

This version of the Galaxy S24+ also runs Android 14. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution. It comes with 12GB of RAM and has a main rear-facing camera that offers 50MP resolution. It's IP68 rated for water resistance.

The Galaxy S24+ measures 6.24 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches and weighs 6.94 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors, including amber yellow, onyx black, marble gray, cobalt violet. Choose between 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Battery capacity is 4,900 mAh.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy processor, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung

When you pre-order the base-level Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone immediately, you'll receive up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade and a $25 Samsung credit.

This core version of the Galaxy S24 runs Android 14 and features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It comes with 12GB of RAM and has a main rear-facing camera that offers 50MP resolution. It's IP68 rated for water resistance.

As the smallest phone in the Galaxy S24 series, it measures 5.78 x 2.77 x 0.29 inches and weighs 5.92 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors, including onyx black, marble gray, cobalt violet and amber yellow. Choose between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy processor, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at $800.

Best Buy is also offering great pre-order deals

If you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones from Best Buy, you'll save up to $870 through extra trade-in credit, plus get a memory upgrade and up to a $150 Best Buy e-gift card. This deal kicks off today and runs until Jan. 30.

Are the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones worth it?

This year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 provides new ways to use cutting-edge artificial intelligence to enhance calls, text messaging and many other features. Even Google Search and Google Lens have been dramatically upgraded within the Galaxy S24, allowing users to discover exactly the information they're looking for, when it's wanted and needed.

We're particularly impressed with the new Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Generative Edit and Chat Assist features. But even taking and sharing digital photos and video clips has gotten an upgrade. And with the speed and power of these new phones, mobile gaming is being taken to a new level. We also love that the Galaxy S24 Ultra supports the Galaxy S Pen stylus, and all of the models include an arsenal of new security features.

Plus, tap or circle on anything on the screen -- such as text or a photo -- to quickly learn more about what you're looking at. And with the power of generative AI, you can also now ask more complex questions and get much more robust information, virtually instantly.



