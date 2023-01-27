Samsung 'Big Game' TV sale: Save up to $2,500 on a new Samsung TV before the big game

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The big game is right around the corner. If you want to watch the games in crystal clear HD resolution, now is an excellent time to upgrade to a new 4K TV -- or even an 8K TV. Thankfully, Samsung has plenty of great options on sale now during the Samsung Super Sunday sales event.

Top products in this article

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,500 (reduced from $8,500)

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading before the big game. Newer TVs can provide an improved game day experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. Some televisions even have object-tracking sound that will make you feel like you're there in the stadium.

Prefer to shop for your next TV by size? Then check out the following CBS Essentials guides on TV shopping:

Best deals Samsung TVs for the Big Game



We've found the best Samsung TVs for watching football and they're all on sale now.

Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900 and up

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for up to $1,000 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,100 (regularly $1,400)

75" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,300 (regularly $2,300)

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400 and up

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,300 (reduced from $4,300)

Samsung 4K smart TV: $500 and up



Samsung

Watch football stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

55" Samsung 4K smart TV, $500

65" Samsung 4K smart TV, $650 (reduced from $700)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

85" Samsung 4K smart TV, $1,300 (reduced from $1,500)

Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV: Save up to $1,200



Samsung

Right now, Samsung is offering a huge discount on the S95B OLED 4K smart TV. This smart TV leverages OLED technology with 8.3 million individual self-lit pixels coming together to provide a bright viewing experience. The TV features Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio quality.

55" Samsung S95B OLED 4k smart TV, $1,450 (reduced from $2,200)

65" Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,800 (reduced from $3,000)

Samsung 'The Sero': Save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV is $500 off right now at Samsung.

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV: Save up to $4,000

Samsung

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Samsung.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,800 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,500 (reduced from $6,500)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,500 (reduced from $8,500)

Samsung Class TU7000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV

Samsung

Only the 85-inch model of this 4K Samsung TV is on sale, and although it is the 2021 model, but it's one of the best deals you're going to find on such a large TV. If you're a football fan, this TV's large ultra HD display is perfect for hosting game day gatherings.

85" Samsung Class TU7000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $1,200 (reduced from $1,500)

