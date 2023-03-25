Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung 'The Frame', our bestselling TV of all time

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's 'The Frame' is one of the best TVs of 2023. It's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers -- they buy more Samsung 'The Frame' TVs than any other model. Today, you can score some unbeatable savings on this reader-loved TV during the Discover Samsung spring sales event.

This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life. This TV is on sale all week -- but you'll get some extra savings if you wait until Saturday to buy it.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,200 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,300 (reduced from $4,300)

Best TV Deals during the Discover Samsung Event

Catch these special flash deals and daily deals throughout the Discover Samsung sale.

Samsung Q60B QLED 4K smart TV: $1,100 and up

Samsung

This Samsung QLED offers excellent picture quality and a large display screen that is perfect for watching sports or movies. You'll get the best price on the 85-inch version with $700 in savings, but the 75-inch is also on sale.

75" Samsung Q60B QLED 4K smart TV, $1,100 (regularly $1,400)

85" Samsung Q60B QLED 4K smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,300)

Samsung 'The Sero': Save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV: $1,200

Samsung 'The Serif'

Shoppers today actually get two smart TVs to choose from for the Discover Samsung deal of the day. The second is this unique unibody smart TV with an I-shaped design.

'The Serif' features a 4K resolution anti-reflection matte display. It comes with a detachable easel stand, making it easy to move around the room to fit your viewing preferences. It also offers an ambient mode that displays artistic visuals or at-a-glance news when you're not watching TV.

Right now, you can save $300 on this unique Samsung smart TV.

Samsung 'The Serif' smart TV, $1,200 (reduced from $1,500)

75" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: Save $800

Samsung

This Samsung QLED is currently marked down by $800. You can also add-on Samsung Care for $1.

This QLED TV lets you watch in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

75" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,300)

Samsung 'The Terrace': $3,000 and up



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $3,000 (reduced from $3,500)

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $11,000 (reduced from $13,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $4,500 (reduced from $5,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $8,500 (reduced from $10,000)

