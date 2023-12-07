CBS Morning Deals: Save 35% off on a weighted massage heating pad from Sharper Image

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that will make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of these "12 Days of Gifting" deals today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Playmobil: Save 35%

Playmobil

Playmobil's toy sets were designed for learning and sparking imaginative play among children of varying ages. We have two toy sets available, including a school bus and a research tower situated in a jungle setting. The school bus has functioning front and rear lights as well as a removable roof, so that kids can fit the included bus driver and three students into the bus.

The research tower, which can be rotated 360 degrees and has a functional compass on the roof, includes two teenage figurines and plenty of animals, ranging from howler monkeys to hummingbirds. The latter play set also comes with the corresponding Wiltopia app, which teaches kids more about the animals that they are playing with.

Normally priced at $39.99-$79.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 35% off, only $25.99-$51.99.

Calming Heat XXL: Save 35%

Sharper Image

The Calming Heat Deluxe XXL by Sharper Image is an extra-large, weighted massaging heating pad that was designed to offer relaxation and recovery to the body. The pad achieves that by combining the soothing elements of heat therapy and vibration massage, which may help provide relief from sore muscles and aching joints.

The heating pad has three heat settings and nine massage settings, as well as a nine-foot cord, which means you don't need to stay super close to an outlet to use this. It also has an auto shut off feature that activates after the device has been on for two hours.

Normally priced at $89.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 35% off, only $58.49.

SodaStream: Save 29%

SodaStream

The new SodaStream art sparkling water maker helps people make fresh sparkling beverages at home. With a push of the carbonating lever, you can turn flat water into fresh sparkling water. This Sodastream bundle includes the art sparkling water maker, the quick connect CO2 cylinder, three one liter BPA-free plastic bottles, two half liter BPA-free plastic bottles, and one 440 ml SodaStream Pepsi Zero sugar beverage mix.

Normally priced at $169.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 29%off, only $119.99.

Pristine Screen: Save 38%

Pristine Screen

Pristine Screen is a device that allows consumers to clean their screens, including phones, laptops, tablets, and more. The product has a built-in cleaning solution and microfiber cloth that help get rid of blemishes on your screens such as fingerprints, smudges, dirt, and more. All you do is spray and wipe. The interior microfiber cloth can be washed and reused, and the Pristine Screen is compact enough to where you can take it with you on the go. This offer includes a four-pack choice of colors/prints in gift-ready packaging.

Normally priced at $39.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 38% off, only $24.99

More content from CBS Essentials